St. Petersburg, FL
6872 15TH STREET S
Last updated September 6 2019 at 11:05 AM

6872 15TH STREET S

6872 15th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

6872 15th Street South, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Greater Pinellas Point

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Updated modern contemporary interior makes this 3-bedroom 2-bath home something special. High end finishes throughout! Super spacious with over 2,000 square feet, this home is perfect for large family gatherings or entertaining friends. Well maintained on a beautiful lot in a quiet peaceful neighborhood. Home is centrally located to everything! Close to Maximo Park, Boyd Hill Park, multiple boat launch ramps, the St. Petersburg Country Club and Golf Course, as well as the Historic Pink Streets! Less than a five minute drive to 275 makes getting around St. Pete a breeze. Only 10 minutes to Downtown! This home has plenty of space with a living room, an extra-large family room, inside mud/laundry room with storage, and a massive (700+sq ft) pavers patio in the backyard. Excellent for outdoor BBQ's and relaxing with friends. Master suite is large, light and bright with en-suite bath. New LVP flooring throughout the house, open concept kitchen with gorgeous granite and large deep sink, updated stainless steel appliances, two car garage, and plenty of bedrooms for family and guests are just a few of its most desirable features. The fenced in backyard with extra large newly built flower box make this a wonderful home for visitors and entertaining as well as pets being able to go outside. Property is also available for purchase or lease purchase.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6872 15TH STREET S have any available units?
6872 15TH STREET S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 6872 15TH STREET S have?
Some of 6872 15TH STREET S's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6872 15TH STREET S currently offering any rent specials?
6872 15TH STREET S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6872 15TH STREET S pet-friendly?
Yes, 6872 15TH STREET S is pet friendly.
Does 6872 15TH STREET S offer parking?
Yes, 6872 15TH STREET S offers parking.
Does 6872 15TH STREET S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6872 15TH STREET S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6872 15TH STREET S have a pool?
No, 6872 15TH STREET S does not have a pool.
Does 6872 15TH STREET S have accessible units?
No, 6872 15TH STREET S does not have accessible units.
Does 6872 15TH STREET S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6872 15TH STREET S has units with dishwashers.
