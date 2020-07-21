6872 15TH STREET S

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Updated modern contemporary interior makes this 3-bedroom 2-bath home something special. High end finishes throughout! Super spacious with over 2,000 square feet, this home is perfect for large family gatherings or entertaining friends. Well maintained on a beautiful lot in a quiet peaceful neighborhood. Home is centrally located to everything! Close to Maximo Park, Boyd Hill Park, multiple boat launch ramps, the St. Petersburg Country Club and Golf Course, as well as the Historic Pink Streets! Less than a five minute drive to 275 makes getting around St. Pete a breeze. Only 10 minutes to Downtown! This home has plenty of space with a living room, an extra-large family room, inside mud/laundry room with storage, and a massive (700+sq ft) pavers patio in the backyard. Excellent for outdoor BBQ's and relaxing with friends. Master suite is large, light and bright with en-suite bath. New LVP flooring throughout the house, open concept kitchen with gorgeous granite and large deep sink, updated stainless steel appliances, two car garage, and plenty of bedrooms for family and guests are just a few of its most desirable features. The fenced in backyard with extra large newly built flower box make this a wonderful home for visitors and entertaining as well as pets being able to go outside. Property is also available for purchase or lease purchase.