St. Petersburg, FL
6847 3rd St N
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6847 3rd St N

6847 3rd Street North · No Longer Available
Location

6847 3rd Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33702

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
6847 3rd St N Available 03/01/19 Cozy 1 Bedroom side of Duplex - Need a place to lay your head that is yours and yours alone?
This is a smaller, efficiency/1 Bedroom side of a duplex. It shares a nice yard with the other side of the duplex. Each unit has off-street parking.
It is a quiet neighborhood yet near all that is happening on 4th Street North in St. Petersburg. It is close to grocery and other shopping. It is a perfect little getaway from the hustle and bustle of downtown. Water/Sewer/ and Garbage are included!
It is offered unfurnished and lease duration is negotiable 9-18 months.
It is Available 3/1/19! Call Bill (727) 851-9511

Front room 15' 11 x 11'3
Back room 10'3.5 x 6'11
Back Porch 13'7 x 7'7

(RLNE3893825)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6847 3rd St N have any available units?
6847 3rd St N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
Is 6847 3rd St N currently offering any rent specials?
6847 3rd St N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6847 3rd St N pet-friendly?
Yes, 6847 3rd St N is pet friendly.
Does 6847 3rd St N offer parking?
No, 6847 3rd St N does not offer parking.
Does 6847 3rd St N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6847 3rd St N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6847 3rd St N have a pool?
No, 6847 3rd St N does not have a pool.
Does 6847 3rd St N have accessible units?
No, 6847 3rd St N does not have accessible units.
Does 6847 3rd St N have units with dishwashers?
No, 6847 3rd St N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6847 3rd St N have units with air conditioning?
No, 6847 3rd St N does not have units with air conditioning.
