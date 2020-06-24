Amenities

patio / balcony dogs allowed

6847 3rd St N Available 03/01/19 Cozy 1 Bedroom side of Duplex - Need a place to lay your head that is yours and yours alone?

This is a smaller, efficiency/1 Bedroom side of a duplex. It shares a nice yard with the other side of the duplex. Each unit has off-street parking.

It is a quiet neighborhood yet near all that is happening on 4th Street North in St. Petersburg. It is close to grocery and other shopping. It is a perfect little getaway from the hustle and bustle of downtown. Water/Sewer/ and Garbage are included!

It is offered unfurnished and lease duration is negotiable 9-18 months.

It is Available 3/1/19! Call Bill (727) 851-9511



Front room 15' 11 x 11'3

Back room 10'3.5 x 6'11

Back Porch 13'7 x 7'7



(RLNE3893825)