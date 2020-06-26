6820 14th Way S

Amenities

A truly lovely 3 bed 2 bath with beautiful landscaping. An actual gem, in close to the beaches and freeways Pinellas Point. This one is different, itGÇÖs a rebuilt home in an established neighborhood. While it is still block house like itsGÇÖ neighbors, it now boasts a new modern truly open floor plan. New framing, including all the roofing, plumbing, electric, ac units and new duct system, windows with hurricane shutters and bolts in place, Hurricane impact doors, sprinkler system and landscaping, and a fully privacy fenced backyard . The kitchen is in the center of the action with stone counters and an island with a bar top for stools. Brand new stainless samsung appliances, pendant lighting, under cabinet lighting and a very tasteful marble backslash finish it off. New plank style tile thoughout the house, along with large crown molding in every room gives a fresh look and provides for easy cleaning. The bathrooms have tiled walls and nice inlays. The master bath has an oversized walk in shower and nice stone work on the shower floor and in the shower inset for your bath products. The main bath has a tub and a nice european vanity with a green glass top. When the framing and roofing was done the roof was extended for what is now a screened and fully tiled florida room that provides an additional 260 sqft of comfortable living space. A two car garage with room for a work bench completes this freshly painted, inside and out picture.



