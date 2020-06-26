All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated April 23 2019 at 3:53 AM

6820 14th Way S

6820 14th Way South · No Longer Available
Location

6820 14th Way South, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Greater Pinellas Point

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A truly lovely 3 bed 2 bath with beautiful landscaping. An actual gem, in close to the beaches and freeways Pinellas Point. This one is different, itGÇÖs a rebuilt home in an established neighborhood. While it is still block house like itsGÇÖ neighbors, it now boasts a new modern truly open floor plan. New framing, including all the roofing, plumbing, electric, ac units and new duct system, windows with hurricane shutters and bolts in place, Hurricane impact doors, sprinkler system and landscaping, and a fully privacy fenced backyard . The kitchen is in the center of the action with stone counters and an island with a bar top for stools. Brand new stainless samsung appliances, pendant lighting, under cabinet lighting and a very tasteful marble backslash finish it off. New plank style tile thoughout the house, along with large crown molding in every room gives a fresh look and provides for easy cleaning. The bathrooms have tiled walls and nice inlays. The master bath has an oversized walk in shower and nice stone work on the shower floor and in the shower inset for your bath products. The main bath has a tub and a nice european vanity with a green glass top. When the framing and roofing was done the roof was extended for what is now a screened and fully tiled florida room that provides an additional 260 sqft of comfortable living space. A two car garage with room for a work bench completes this freshly painted, inside and out picture.

Listing Courtesy Of BAR INVEST REALTY LLC

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6820 14th Way S have any available units?
6820 14th Way S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 6820 14th Way S have?
Some of 6820 14th Way S's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6820 14th Way S currently offering any rent specials?
6820 14th Way S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6820 14th Way S pet-friendly?
Yes, 6820 14th Way S is pet friendly.
Does 6820 14th Way S offer parking?
Yes, 6820 14th Way S offers parking.
Does 6820 14th Way S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6820 14th Way S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6820 14th Way S have a pool?
No, 6820 14th Way S does not have a pool.
Does 6820 14th Way S have accessible units?
No, 6820 14th Way S does not have accessible units.
Does 6820 14th Way S have units with dishwashers?
No, 6820 14th Way S does not have units with dishwashers.
