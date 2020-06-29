6818 STONESTHROW CIRCLE N

Amenities

Stonesthrow is a highly desirable community near the Tyrone mall. only 5 miles to beautiful Gulf of Mexico Beaches, and less than a 15 minute drive to Downtown St Pete- This corner upstairs condo is close to the pool. Walk to Tyrone Square Mall, bus lines, new Cobb movie theater and enjoy close by shopping and dining. Stonesthrow also has a community pool, Jacuzzi, tennis court, and car wash area as well as full time security. This second floor condo has over the top soaring cathedral ceilings. The large master bedroom has an oversize bathroom, large walk in closet. There is an inside full size washer/dryer and an outdoor patio. Great floor plan. No smoking, no pets. 6 month min lease required