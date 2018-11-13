6818 STONESTHROW CIRCLE N

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool hot tub tennis court

Welcome to Stones Throw Condos!! This Spacious two bedroom two bath condo with vaulted ceilings is convenient to everything!!Great Restaurants, Great Shopping, and of course, Great Coffee!! Community features include pool, spa and tennis courts, complimented by well maintained grounds and a tranquil stream winding through the complex. You will also enjoy ample parking, a community space to wash your car, and by having a washer/Dryer in Unit means no trips to the Laundromat! Don't miss this one!