6801 4TH AVENUE N

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking media room

PASADENA TERRACE

6801 4th Avenue North St. Petersburg, Florida 33710

Centrally located and close to Tyrone Mall and St. Petersburg College

This beautifully remodeled 1,180-square foot home features 2 bedrooms / 1 bath and a very spacious floor plan. This home is in the highly sought-after Pasadena Terrace area of St. Petersburg. Centrally located and close to Tyrone Mall, St. Petersburg College, restaurants, entertainment, theaters, supermarkets, gyms, and parks. This is a wonderful location right between Downtown St. Pete and the Beaches!

The home features a large and open 23’ x 17’ living room, a 9’ x 6’ dining/breakfast nook area, a large 17’ x 9’ kitchen that has granite counters, solid wood cabinets, energy efficient Stainless-Steel appliances and a California island bar.

The bright and airy Master bedroom measures 15’ x 11.5’, the large 2nd bedroom measures 13’ x 11.5’ and both bedrooms have cedar lined closets with closet organizers. The completely remodeled bathroom has a beautiful walk-in shower and a NEW low flow toilet and shower head.

The home includes NEW Premium Vinyl flooring throughout, a laundry room with a New washer and dryer, a storage shed offering plenty of additional storage and a carport providing covered parking for your car.

The home has been freshly painted inside and out and has Newer central A/C, Newer Vinyl windows and NEW ceiling fans. As a bonus, the rent includes the owner maintaining the lawn, landscaping and AC filters.



Tenant Pays all Utilities -

Move-In Costs.

$ 60.00 Application Fee

$ 1,600.00 First Month Rent

$ 1,700.00 Damage/Security Deposit

$ 3,360.00 Total