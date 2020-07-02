All apartments in St. Petersburg
6801 4TH AVENUE N
Last updated May 5 2020 at 11:35 PM

6801 4TH AVENUE N

6801 4th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

6801 4th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
media room
PASADENA TERRACE
6801 4th Avenue North St. Petersburg, Florida 33710
Centrally located and close to Tyrone Mall and St. Petersburg College
This beautifully remodeled 1,180-square foot home features 2 bedrooms / 1 bath and a very spacious floor plan. This home is in the highly sought-after Pasadena Terrace area of St. Petersburg. Centrally located and close to Tyrone Mall, St. Petersburg College, restaurants, entertainment, theaters, supermarkets, gyms, and parks. This is a wonderful location right between Downtown St. Pete and the Beaches!
The home features a large and open 23’ x 17’ living room, a 9’ x 6’ dining/breakfast nook area, a large 17’ x 9’ kitchen that has granite counters, solid wood cabinets, energy efficient Stainless-Steel appliances and a California island bar.
The bright and airy Master bedroom measures 15’ x 11.5’, the large 2nd bedroom measures 13’ x 11.5’ and both bedrooms have cedar lined closets with closet organizers. The completely remodeled bathroom has a beautiful walk-in shower and a NEW low flow toilet and shower head.
The home includes NEW Premium Vinyl flooring throughout, a laundry room with a New washer and dryer, a storage shed offering plenty of additional storage and a carport providing covered parking for your car.
The home has been freshly painted inside and out and has Newer central A/C, Newer Vinyl windows and NEW ceiling fans. As a bonus, the rent includes the owner maintaining the lawn, landscaping and AC filters.

Tenant Pays all Utilities -
Move-In Costs.
$ 60.00 Application Fee
$ 1,600.00 First Month Rent
$ 1,700.00 Damage/Security Deposit
$ 3,360.00 Total

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6801 4TH AVENUE N have any available units?
6801 4TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 6801 4TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 6801 4TH AVENUE N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6801 4TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
6801 4TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6801 4TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 6801 4TH AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 6801 4TH AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 6801 4TH AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 6801 4TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6801 4TH AVENUE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6801 4TH AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 6801 4TH AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 6801 4TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 6801 4TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 6801 4TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6801 4TH AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.

