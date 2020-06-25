Available 05/01/19 St Pete House - Property Id: 107219
I will take care of the lawn and weeds. If you chose to do the lawn I will change the rent to $1700/month. Application fee of $45. Non refundable $300 pet deposit. No cats. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/107219 Property Id 107219
(RLNE4781256)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6651 4th Ave N have any available units?
6651 4th Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.