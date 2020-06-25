All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 6651 4th Ave N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
6651 4th Ave N
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:44 AM

6651 4th Ave N

6651 4th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6651 4th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 05/01/19 St Pete House - Property Id: 107219

I will take care of the lawn and weeds. If you chose to do the lawn I will change the rent to $1700/month. Application fee of $45. Non refundable $300 pet deposit. No cats.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/107219
Property Id 107219

(RLNE4781256)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6651 4th Ave N have any available units?
6651 4th Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 6651 4th Ave N have?
Some of 6651 4th Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6651 4th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
6651 4th Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6651 4th Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 6651 4th Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 6651 4th Ave N offer parking?
No, 6651 4th Ave N does not offer parking.
Does 6651 4th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6651 4th Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6651 4th Ave N have a pool?
No, 6651 4th Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 6651 4th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 6651 4th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 6651 4th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6651 4th Ave N has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

TGM Bay Isle
11850 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Marisol Vista Apartments
1200 102nd Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
930 Central Flats
930 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Fusion 1560
1560 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
The Coves of Brighton Bay
10901 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
West Port Colony
190 112th Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Lincoln Shores
11601 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Icon Central
855 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33701

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus