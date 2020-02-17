All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated October 6 2019 at 11:16 PM

658 SAXONY BOULEVARD

658 Saxony Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

658 Saxony Boulevard, St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
sauna
Elegant town home located in a gated community features 3 bedrooms + large office, 3.5 baths, 2 cg + double sized screened porch overlooking peaceful pond. Beautiful glass entry door opens to foyer and spacious ground floor featuring Travertine flooring, formal dining, spacious 1/2 bath, AlliKriste'-designed kitchen cabinetry, granite counter tops, Stainless Steel appliances + breakfast bar. Large living space provides room for your relaxation and entertainment, wood burning fireplace, Pella doors to porch. Outside, you can relax in the privacy of your larger-than-most back porch with wildlife and water views. Gleaming wood staircase to the quiet master suite with adjoining office space, "his" and "hers" walk-in closets + luxurious bath w/ jetted tub, double sinks, spacious, double-headed shower. Two additional bedrooms and en suite baths make family or guests feel right at home. Second floor laundry is super convenient. Other noteworthy features include: master bedroom fireplace with hearth, crown moldings, Silhouette blinds, wired for surround sound, healthy homeowner's association with plentiful reserves. Move in November 1st, 2019

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 658 SAXONY BOULEVARD have any available units?
658 SAXONY BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 658 SAXONY BOULEVARD have?
Some of 658 SAXONY BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 658 SAXONY BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
658 SAXONY BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 658 SAXONY BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 658 SAXONY BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 658 SAXONY BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 658 SAXONY BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 658 SAXONY BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 658 SAXONY BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 658 SAXONY BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 658 SAXONY BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 658 SAXONY BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 658 SAXONY BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 658 SAXONY BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 658 SAXONY BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
