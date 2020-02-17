658 SAXONY BOULEVARD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage sauna

Elegant town home located in a gated community features 3 bedrooms + large office, 3.5 baths, 2 cg + double sized screened porch overlooking peaceful pond. Beautiful glass entry door opens to foyer and spacious ground floor featuring Travertine flooring, formal dining, spacious 1/2 bath, AlliKriste'-designed kitchen cabinetry, granite counter tops, Stainless Steel appliances + breakfast bar. Large living space provides room for your relaxation and entertainment, wood burning fireplace, Pella doors to porch. Outside, you can relax in the privacy of your larger-than-most back porch with wildlife and water views. Gleaming wood staircase to the quiet master suite with adjoining office space, "his" and "hers" walk-in closets + luxurious bath w/ jetted tub, double sinks, spacious, double-headed shower. Two additional bedrooms and en suite baths make family or guests feel right at home. Second floor laundry is super convenient. Other noteworthy features include: master bedroom fireplace with hearth, crown moldings, Silhouette blinds, wired for surround sound, healthy homeowner's association with plentiful reserves. Move in November 1st, 2019