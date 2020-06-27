All apartments in St. Petersburg
St. Petersburg, FL
656 ADDISON DRIVE NE
Last updated August 16 2019 at 9:51 PM

656 ADDISON DRIVE NE

656 Addison Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

656 Addison Drive Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available for immediate occupancy is this stunning home nestled into a quiet community just minutes from the Tampa Bay! Come see why this is the perfect home for you. This home boasts 4 spacious bedrooms with 3 beautifully appointed baths. The master bedroom boasts a renovated bathroom with duel sinks, walk in shower and garden tub. The back yard is nothing less than a beautiful retreat to enjoy the beautiful yard and serene water adjoining the property. If the home wasnt enough, you are just minutes from enjoying the open water at the gandy beach, renting paddle boards at the getaway or grabbing a fantastic meal at the different restaurants nearby. This home has it all! Schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 656 ADDISON DRIVE NE have any available units?
656 ADDISON DRIVE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 656 ADDISON DRIVE NE have?
Some of 656 ADDISON DRIVE NE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 656 ADDISON DRIVE NE currently offering any rent specials?
656 ADDISON DRIVE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 656 ADDISON DRIVE NE pet-friendly?
No, 656 ADDISON DRIVE NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 656 ADDISON DRIVE NE offer parking?
Yes, 656 ADDISON DRIVE NE offers parking.
Does 656 ADDISON DRIVE NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 656 ADDISON DRIVE NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 656 ADDISON DRIVE NE have a pool?
No, 656 ADDISON DRIVE NE does not have a pool.
Does 656 ADDISON DRIVE NE have accessible units?
No, 656 ADDISON DRIVE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 656 ADDISON DRIVE NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 656 ADDISON DRIVE NE has units with dishwashers.
