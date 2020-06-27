656 ADDISON DRIVE NE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Available for immediate occupancy is this stunning home nestled into a quiet community just minutes from the Tampa Bay! Come see why this is the perfect home for you. This home boasts 4 spacious bedrooms with 3 beautifully appointed baths. The master bedroom boasts a renovated bathroom with duel sinks, walk in shower and garden tub. The back yard is nothing less than a beautiful retreat to enjoy the beautiful yard and serene water adjoining the property. If the home wasnt enough, you are just minutes from enjoying the open water at the gandy beach, renting paddle boards at the getaway or grabbing a fantastic meal at the different restaurants nearby. This home has it all! Schedule a showing today!