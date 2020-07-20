All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:37 PM

650 PINELLAS POINT DRIVE S

650 Pinellas Point Drive South · (727) 345-6006
Location

650 Pinellas Point Drive South, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Greater Pinellas Point

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 102 · Avail. now

$950

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 640 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
playground
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
playground
pool
bbq/grill
Discover this HIDDEN GEM in the famous PINK STREETS AREA of PINELLAS POINT in St. Petersburg!! VELVET CLOAKE is a SECURITY GATED WELL MAINTAINED Condo Complex right on TAMPA BAY that is like a TROPICAL RESORT!!! Soaring WIDE-OPEN WATER VIEWS of Tampa Bay and the Sunshine Skyway!! A FISHING PIER extends well into the Bay for Fishing or Watching the Wildlife or just taking in the Serene View of the Skyway Bridge in the background!! PANORAMIC SUNRISES & SUNSETS! Sunbathe or cool off in the HEATED POOL, or cook lunch or dinner at the Poolside Gas Barbecue. Just 10 minutes to I-275 & to DOWNTOWN ST PETE, the GULF BEACHES or Bradenton just minutes away!! This 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Condo Apartment faces a HUGE LUSHLY LANDSCAPED CENTER COURTYARD & has Wall-to-Wall Berber Carpeting THRU-OUT! Spacious Living Room features BUILT-IN BOOK SHELVES & CABINETS!! The Kitchen Comes w/STOVE, DISHWASHER, REFRIGERATOR & LOTS of COUNTERS & CABINETS + BREAKFAST BAR!!! PLENTY OF CLOSET SPACE & UTILITY STORAGE – Full Closet AND Walk-in Closet in the Bedroom!! The OAK SHADED BAY VISTA PARK is Right Next Door to Velvet Cloake and with its’ PLAYGROUND & PICNIC TABLES is PERFECT for Entertaining the Grandkids when they come to visit or when you just want to walk among the MATURE OAKS!! This is a pet-free complex and at least one of the occupants must be 55 or older. SEE IT SOON before it is leased!!! You will not want to miss living in this PICTURE PERFECT OASIS – VELVET CLOAKE! – truly a HIDDEN PARADISE on TAMPA BAY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 650 PINELLAS POINT DRIVE S have any available units?
650 PINELLAS POINT DRIVE S has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 650 PINELLAS POINT DRIVE S have?
Some of 650 PINELLAS POINT DRIVE S's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 650 PINELLAS POINT DRIVE S currently offering any rent specials?
650 PINELLAS POINT DRIVE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 650 PINELLAS POINT DRIVE S pet-friendly?
Yes, 650 PINELLAS POINT DRIVE S is pet friendly.
Does 650 PINELLAS POINT DRIVE S offer parking?
No, 650 PINELLAS POINT DRIVE S does not offer parking.
Does 650 PINELLAS POINT DRIVE S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 650 PINELLAS POINT DRIVE S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 650 PINELLAS POINT DRIVE S have a pool?
Yes, 650 PINELLAS POINT DRIVE S has a pool.
Does 650 PINELLAS POINT DRIVE S have accessible units?
No, 650 PINELLAS POINT DRIVE S does not have accessible units.
Does 650 PINELLAS POINT DRIVE S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 650 PINELLAS POINT DRIVE S has units with dishwashers.
