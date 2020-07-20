650 PINELLAS POINT DRIVE S

Amenities

Discover this HIDDEN GEM in the famous PINK STREETS AREA of PINELLAS POINT in St. Petersburg!! VELVET CLOAKE is a SECURITY GATED WELL MAINTAINED Condo Complex right on TAMPA BAY that is like a TROPICAL RESORT!!! Soaring WIDE-OPEN WATER VIEWS of Tampa Bay and the Sunshine Skyway!! A FISHING PIER extends well into the Bay for Fishing or Watching the Wildlife or just taking in the Serene View of the Skyway Bridge in the background!! PANORAMIC SUNRISES & SUNSETS! Sunbathe or cool off in the HEATED POOL, or cook lunch or dinner at the Poolside Gas Barbecue. Just 10 minutes to I-275 & to DOWNTOWN ST PETE, the GULF BEACHES or Bradenton just minutes away!! This 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Condo Apartment faces a HUGE LUSHLY LANDSCAPED CENTER COURTYARD & has Wall-to-Wall Berber Carpeting THRU-OUT! Spacious Living Room features BUILT-IN BOOK SHELVES & CABINETS!! The Kitchen Comes w/STOVE, DISHWASHER, REFRIGERATOR & LOTS of COUNTERS & CABINETS + BREAKFAST BAR!!! PLENTY OF CLOSET SPACE & UTILITY STORAGE – Full Closet AND Walk-in Closet in the Bedroom!! The OAK SHADED BAY VISTA PARK is Right Next Door to Velvet Cloake and with its’ PLAYGROUND & PICNIC TABLES is PERFECT for Entertaining the Grandkids when they come to visit or when you just want to walk among the MATURE OAKS!! This is a pet-free complex and at least one of the occupants must be 55 or older. SEE IT SOON before it is leased!!! You will not want to miss living in this PICTURE PERFECT OASIS – VELVET CLOAKE! – truly a HIDDEN PARADISE on TAMPA BAY!