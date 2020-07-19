All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

646 12TH AVENUE S

646 12th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

646 12th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Bartlett Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Absolutely Stunning 3 Bedroom 3 1/2 Bath, 2 Car Garage Contemporary Home that was specially designed by an architect. The home boasts Gorgeous Hardwood and Tile Floors. Crown Moldings, Coffered Ceilings, along with An Open Floor plan, including a formal Dining, Kitchen and Great Room Perfect for Entertaining Family and Guests. Beautiful sitting room with fireplace. Bonus room is perfect for a home office. A Gas range, and perfectly designed Cooking area, is sure to please any chef. Master bedroom with jacuzzi tub, walk-in closet, and French doors that lead to a screened in balcony, the perfect relaxing retreat. Garage has raised storage area and wall organization system. This home has a nearly maintenance free Fenced in property with top of the line artificial turf. Nestled next to The Roser Park Neighborhood which is minutes from I-275, Mahaffey Theatre, Dali Museum, Tropicana Field, Bayfront Family Health and Johns Hopkins Hospital, also near Downtown St. Petersburg's many Restaurants, numerous shops and so much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 646 12TH AVENUE S have any available units?
646 12TH AVENUE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 646 12TH AVENUE S have?
Some of 646 12TH AVENUE S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 646 12TH AVENUE S currently offering any rent specials?
646 12TH AVENUE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 646 12TH AVENUE S pet-friendly?
No, 646 12TH AVENUE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 646 12TH AVENUE S offer parking?
Yes, 646 12TH AVENUE S offers parking.
Does 646 12TH AVENUE S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 646 12TH AVENUE S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 646 12TH AVENUE S have a pool?
No, 646 12TH AVENUE S does not have a pool.
Does 646 12TH AVENUE S have accessible units?
No, 646 12TH AVENUE S does not have accessible units.
Does 646 12TH AVENUE S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 646 12TH AVENUE S has units with dishwashers.
