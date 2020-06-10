All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated May 18 2019 at 11:13 AM

6447 26th Ave N

6447 26th Ave N · No Longer Available
Location

6447 26th Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL 33710
Holiday Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Spacious home in the Sheryl Manor neighborhood on a corner lot - Spacious home in the Sheryl Manor neighborhood on a corner lot

3 Bedrooms

2 Bathrooms

2 Car garage with washer/dryer hook-ups

Split bedroom plan

Open layout

Kitchen has a built-in desk and breakfast bar

Large family room addition has recessed lighting and overlooks back yard

Brand new hurricane impact windows throughout the home

Brand new roof

A few blocks to Northwest Park, baseball fields and pool

Conveniently located near the Tyrone commercial district

A short drive to downtown St. Petersburg and the beaches

Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn care

Basic approval requirements include a gross monthly income of three times the rent, and fair to good credit.

NO PETS UNLESS OTHERWISE SPECIFIED

Propertys rented in their As-Is condition. All listing prices and availability of each rental is subject to change without notice. No applications will be accepted prior to viewing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2949417)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

