6447 26th Ave N

Spacious home in the Sheryl Manor neighborhood on a corner lot



3 Bedrooms



2 Bathrooms



2 Car garage with washer/dryer hook-ups



Split bedroom plan



Open layout



Kitchen has a built-in desk and breakfast bar



Large family room addition has recessed lighting and overlooks back yard



Brand new hurricane impact windows throughout the home



Brand new roof



A few blocks to Northwest Park, baseball fields and pool



Conveniently located near the Tyrone commercial district



A short drive to downtown St. Petersburg and the beaches



Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn care



Basic approval requirements include a gross monthly income of three times the rent, and fair to good credit.



NO PETS UNLESS OTHERWISE SPECIFIED



Propertys rented in their As-Is condition. All listing prices and availability of each rental is subject to change without notice. No applications will be accepted prior to viewing.



