6447 26th Ave N

Amenities
Spacious home in the Sheryl Manor neighborhood on a corner lot - Spacious home in the Sheryl Manor neighborhood on a corner lot
3 Bedrooms
2 Bathrooms
2 Car garage with washer/dryer hook-ups
Split bedroom plan
Open layout
Kitchen has a built-in desk and breakfast bar
Large family room addition has recessed lighting and overlooks back yard
Brand new hurricane impact windows throughout the home
Brand new roof
A few blocks to Northwest Park, baseball fields and pool
Conveniently located near the Tyrone commercial district
A short drive to downtown St. Petersburg and the beaches
Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn care
Basic approval requirements include a gross monthly income of three times the rent, and fair to good credit.
NO PETS UNLESS OTHERWISE SPECIFIED
Propertys rented in their As-Is condition. All listing prices and availability of each rental is subject to change without notice. No applications will be accepted prior to viewing.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE2949417)