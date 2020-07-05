All apartments in St. Petersburg
640 17TH AVENUE SOUTH STREET S
640 17TH AVENUE SOUTH STREET S

640 17th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

640 17th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Bartlett Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
One bedroom one bathroom unit with bonus room. Triplex on a corner lot near bus line. Water, sewer, garbage, and lawn care included in rent! Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Fresh paint and sealed floors throughout. Plenty of windows let in natural light. Walk in closet in bedroom. Bonus room off kitchen. Shared yard in back with partial fence for added privacy. Patio area by front door. Centrally located, just minutes from entertainment, shopping, restaurants, highway access and Downtown St. Petersburg. Section 8 vouchers not accepted. Additional pet policy and fees apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 640 17TH AVENUE SOUTH STREET S have any available units?
640 17TH AVENUE SOUTH STREET S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 640 17TH AVENUE SOUTH STREET S have?
Some of 640 17TH AVENUE SOUTH STREET S's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 640 17TH AVENUE SOUTH STREET S currently offering any rent specials?
640 17TH AVENUE SOUTH STREET S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 640 17TH AVENUE SOUTH STREET S pet-friendly?
Yes, 640 17TH AVENUE SOUTH STREET S is pet friendly.
Does 640 17TH AVENUE SOUTH STREET S offer parking?
No, 640 17TH AVENUE SOUTH STREET S does not offer parking.
Does 640 17TH AVENUE SOUTH STREET S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 640 17TH AVENUE SOUTH STREET S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 640 17TH AVENUE SOUTH STREET S have a pool?
No, 640 17TH AVENUE SOUTH STREET S does not have a pool.
Does 640 17TH AVENUE SOUTH STREET S have accessible units?
No, 640 17TH AVENUE SOUTH STREET S does not have accessible units.
Does 640 17TH AVENUE SOUTH STREET S have units with dishwashers?
No, 640 17TH AVENUE SOUTH STREET S does not have units with dishwashers.

