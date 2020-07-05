640 17TH AVENUE SOUTH STREET S

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets range

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

One bedroom one bathroom unit with bonus room. Triplex on a corner lot near bus line. Water, sewer, garbage, and lawn care included in rent! Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Fresh paint and sealed floors throughout. Plenty of windows let in natural light. Walk in closet in bedroom. Bonus room off kitchen. Shared yard in back with partial fence for added privacy. Patio area by front door. Centrally located, just minutes from entertainment, shopping, restaurants, highway access and Downtown St. Petersburg. Section 8 vouchers not accepted. Additional pet policy and fees apply.