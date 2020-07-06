6357 BURLINGTON AVENUE N

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Meticulous Mid-Century in Lake Pasadena Estates! One doesn't have to be a history buff to appreciate the serene and tranquil setting in this Old Florida community. Large lots with Old Oaks and bricked streets lead way to a beautiful lake with friendly neighbors walking their dogs but still take time to greet each other. Easy access to the Beach or Downtown St Petersburg and plenty of shops and restaurants close enough to walk to. The home features a 2013 Metal Hip Roof, Hurricane Fabric Protection throughout, new ac/heat system, freshly painted interior, fenced back yard and non flood zone 2nd bath is located in garage. Property is NOT furnished.