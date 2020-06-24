All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated April 14 2019

6351 26th Ave N

6351 26th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

6351 26th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710
Holiday Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Welcome to Holiday Park a family friendly neighborhood, this spacious family home offers 3 bedroom, 3 bath, 2 car garage featuring 1,901sf of living space of which 384 sf is an air conditioned fully enclosed back porch. The open floor plan includes: New kitchen and appliances 2016, front formal living room, dining room space, and sitting room with beautiful hardwood floors throughout the main living areas. Many of the upgrades are energy efficient double pane vinyl windows. From the enclosed porch you walk out to the salt water pool fully paved with over 452 sf of deck area that has access to a full bathroom from the garage entry convenient for the childrens.-áThe home also includes a shed in the back yard perfect for your garden tools. Holiday Park is one of the most spectacularly maintained neighborhoods in St. Pete. Conveniently located near Tyrone Square Mall, St. Pete General Hospital, and still just minutes from the beach and downtown. This home is competitively priced for today's market no flood insurance required zone E.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6351 26th Ave N have any available units?
6351 26th Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 6351 26th Ave N have?
Some of 6351 26th Ave N's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6351 26th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
6351 26th Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6351 26th Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 6351 26th Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 6351 26th Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 6351 26th Ave N offers parking.
Does 6351 26th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6351 26th Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6351 26th Ave N have a pool?
Yes, 6351 26th Ave N has a pool.
Does 6351 26th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 6351 26th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 6351 26th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 6351 26th Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
