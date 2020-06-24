6351 26th Ave N

Amenities

Welcome to Holiday Park a family friendly neighborhood, this spacious family home offers 3 bedroom, 3 bath, 2 car garage featuring 1,901sf of living space of which 384 sf is an air conditioned fully enclosed back porch. The open floor plan includes: New kitchen and appliances 2016, front formal living room, dining room space, and sitting room with beautiful hardwood floors throughout the main living areas. Many of the upgrades are energy efficient double pane vinyl windows. From the enclosed porch you walk out to the salt water pool fully paved with over 452 sf of deck area that has access to a full bathroom from the garage entry convenient for the childrens.-áThe home also includes a shed in the back yard perfect for your garden tools. Holiday Park is one of the most spectacularly maintained neighborhoods in St. Pete. Conveniently located near Tyrone Square Mall, St. Pete General Hospital, and still just minutes from the beach and downtown. This home is competitively priced for today's market no flood insurance required zone E.



