6343 Palma Del Mar Blvd S Apt 128

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher furnished hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym game room parking pool putting green hot tub internet access

Call George Fly at 727 258 1880 Enjoy Island living at Palma Del Mar. Located right on the 7th hole putting green of the Isla Del Sol Yacht and Country Club golf course. 2 bed 2 bath villa with screened in patio facing west for those fabulous sunsets. Fully furnished including new wood laminate flooring. This end unit is located on the 1st floor. Super easy access,just steps from your car. You can't beat the location, minutes to Ft DeSoto and Gulf Beaches, restaurants and shopping close by. Tampa airport and down St Pete minutes away with easy interstate access. Can be long term. Sorry no pets, No smoking