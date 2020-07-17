All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 6343 Palma Del Mar Blvd S Apt 128.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
6343 Palma Del Mar Blvd S Apt 128
Last updated June 26 2020 at 7:32 AM

6343 Palma Del Mar Blvd S Apt 128

6343 Palma Del Mar Boulevard South · (727) 258-1880
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6343 Palma Del Mar Boulevard South, St. Petersburg, FL 33715
Isla Del Sol

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,495

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 890 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
pool
putting green
hot tub
internet access
Call George Fly at 727 258 1880 Enjoy Island living at Palma Del Mar. Located right on the 7th hole putting green of the Isla Del Sol Yacht and Country Club golf course. 2 bed 2 bath villa with screened in patio facing west for those fabulous sunsets. Fully furnished including new wood laminate flooring. This end unit is located on the 1st floor. Super easy access,just steps from your car. You can't beat the location, minutes to Ft DeSoto and Gulf Beaches, restaurants and shopping close by. Tampa airport and down St Pete minutes away with easy interstate access. Can be long term. Sorry no pets, No smoking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6343 Palma Del Mar Blvd S Apt 128 have any available units?
6343 Palma Del Mar Blvd S Apt 128 has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 6343 Palma Del Mar Blvd S Apt 128 have?
Some of 6343 Palma Del Mar Blvd S Apt 128's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6343 Palma Del Mar Blvd S Apt 128 currently offering any rent specials?
6343 Palma Del Mar Blvd S Apt 128 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6343 Palma Del Mar Blvd S Apt 128 pet-friendly?
No, 6343 Palma Del Mar Blvd S Apt 128 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 6343 Palma Del Mar Blvd S Apt 128 offer parking?
Yes, 6343 Palma Del Mar Blvd S Apt 128 offers parking.
Does 6343 Palma Del Mar Blvd S Apt 128 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6343 Palma Del Mar Blvd S Apt 128 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6343 Palma Del Mar Blvd S Apt 128 have a pool?
Yes, 6343 Palma Del Mar Blvd S Apt 128 has a pool.
Does 6343 Palma Del Mar Blvd S Apt 128 have accessible units?
No, 6343 Palma Del Mar Blvd S Apt 128 does not have accessible units.
Does 6343 Palma Del Mar Blvd S Apt 128 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6343 Palma Del Mar Blvd S Apt 128 has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 6343 Palma Del Mar Blvd S Apt 128?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bridgewater Luxury Rentals
115 112th Ave NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Harlow at Gateway
509 77th Avenue North
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
The Coves of Brighton Bay
10901 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Crescent Lane Apartments
2000 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Snell Isle Luxury Waterfront
1515 Eden Isle Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Elements on Third
3201 3rd Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Tortuga Pointe
10475 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Exchange
555 Doctor Martin Luther King Jr Street South
St. Petersburg, FL 33705

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Apartments with ParkingSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity