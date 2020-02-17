634 3RD STREET N

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

6 month lease in an incredible location! This charming bungalow is in the heart of Downtown St Petersburg, walking distance to everything! A newly painted interior and exterior with an oversized screened-in front porch, and then open the doors to beautiful hardwood floors in the living room and bedroom. Wonderful backyard with custom tiki hut and paver patio. The bathroom is remodeled and includes a claw foot tub and kitchen is updated with new faucet and fixtures. This is an incredible and rare opportunity to rent a single family home in Historic Old Northeast. Walk to everything Downtown St Pete has to offer, just blocks to the water, Beach Drive, and all downtown restaurants, shops and more! Washer and dryer inside the home for your convenience. Pets welcome with a $200 non-refundable deposit. Come see this adorable Old Northeast bungalow today!