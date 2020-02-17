All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:42 AM

634 3RD STREET N

634 3rd Street North · No Longer Available
Location

634 3rd Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Historic Old Northeast

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
6 month lease in an incredible location! This charming bungalow is in the heart of Downtown St Petersburg, walking distance to everything! A newly painted interior and exterior with an oversized screened-in front porch, and then open the doors to beautiful hardwood floors in the living room and bedroom. Wonderful backyard with custom tiki hut and paver patio. The bathroom is remodeled and includes a claw foot tub and kitchen is updated with new faucet and fixtures. This is an incredible and rare opportunity to rent a single family home in Historic Old Northeast. Walk to everything Downtown St Pete has to offer, just blocks to the water, Beach Drive, and all downtown restaurants, shops and more! Washer and dryer inside the home for your convenience. Pets welcome with a $200 non-refundable deposit. Come see this adorable Old Northeast bungalow today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 634 3RD STREET N have any available units?
634 3RD STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 634 3RD STREET N have?
Some of 634 3RD STREET N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 634 3RD STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
634 3RD STREET N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 634 3RD STREET N pet-friendly?
Yes, 634 3RD STREET N is pet friendly.
Does 634 3RD STREET N offer parking?
No, 634 3RD STREET N does not offer parking.
Does 634 3RD STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 634 3RD STREET N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 634 3RD STREET N have a pool?
No, 634 3RD STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 634 3RD STREET N have accessible units?
No, 634 3RD STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 634 3RD STREET N have units with dishwashers?
No, 634 3RD STREET N does not have units with dishwashers.
