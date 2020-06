Amenities

There are three bedrooms, three full bathrooms at this unfurnished annual rental. This large townhouse has so many updates including a new kitchen. Granite counter tops, nice light and bright cabinets, stainless appliance, new flooring in the kitchen, dining area and the great room. New vanities in all three bathrooms and so many more updates. The beautiful views of the Bay and nightly sunsets are the real reason to be living in paradise..