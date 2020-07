Amenities

Unit Amenities ice maker range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8

Spacious 3 bedroom concrete block home in like new condition. This single family home is centrally located and has a nice size lot. The inside is in excellent condition and ready for new tenant. The stainless appliances are brand new. 2 year lease required along with first, last and security. Pet friendly but no cats. We are NOT set up to accept section 8.