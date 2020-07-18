6266 1ST AVENUE S

Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry pool bbq/grill

NEWLY REMODELED KITCHEN w/BRAND NEW (stainless) APPLIANCES! FRESH paint - "move in ready"! Live at French Quarter Condos- a "Gated", intimate 30-unit condo with Tropical Grounds and POOL+ BBQ areas and Laundry on site! 1st floor; location is West St Pete (So Pasadena area), close to Gulfport; about 6 mins to The Gulf Beaches-Treasure Island or St Pete Beach...Close to EVERYTHING...sorry no pets and no smokers; requires good credit and income and 1st-Last-Security $$; Condo Assn will do background check. Owner-Realtor