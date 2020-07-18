All apartments in St. Petersburg
6266 1ST AVENUE S

6266 1st Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

6266 1st Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33707

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
NEWLY REMODELED KITCHEN w/BRAND NEW (stainless) APPLIANCES! FRESH paint - "move in ready"! Live at French Quarter Condos- a "Gated", intimate 30-unit condo with Tropical Grounds and POOL+ BBQ areas and Laundry on site! 1st floor; location is West St Pete (So Pasadena area), close to Gulfport; about 6 mins to The Gulf Beaches-Treasure Island or St Pete Beach...Close to EVERYTHING...sorry no pets and no smokers; requires good credit and income and 1st-Last-Security $$; Condo Assn will do background check. Owner-Realtor

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6266 1ST AVENUE S have any available units?
6266 1ST AVENUE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 6266 1ST AVENUE S have?
Some of 6266 1ST AVENUE S's amenities include on-site laundry, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6266 1ST AVENUE S currently offering any rent specials?
6266 1ST AVENUE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6266 1ST AVENUE S pet-friendly?
No, 6266 1ST AVENUE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 6266 1ST AVENUE S offer parking?
No, 6266 1ST AVENUE S does not offer parking.
Does 6266 1ST AVENUE S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6266 1ST AVENUE S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6266 1ST AVENUE S have a pool?
Yes, 6266 1ST AVENUE S has a pool.
Does 6266 1ST AVENUE S have accessible units?
No, 6266 1ST AVENUE S does not have accessible units.
Does 6266 1ST AVENUE S have units with dishwashers?
No, 6266 1ST AVENUE S does not have units with dishwashers.
