6158 PALMA DEL MAR BOULEVARD S

Welcome to popular Palma Del Mar, one of the most beautiful condo communities near historic St Pete Beach with its world famous sugar sand beach. Enjoy the lush tropical landscaping and gorgeous views of Boca Ciega Bay and the Sunshine Bridge. Beautiful one bedroom, one and a half bath condo with private balcony, its own INTERIOR LAUNDRY ROOM and dazzling views. Updated FULLY FURNISHED TURNKEY unit is perfect for your vacation or long term stay. Kitchen features a convenient Breakfast Bar with a view to Living and Dining Room and beyond. Master Bedroom has sliders leading out to the large screened balcony. This is a superb complex with numerous amenities including a heated pool and spa, tennis courts, community clubhouse, fitness center and much more. Looking for long term rental at $1500 month / mid-term rental at $1750 month; or short term/seasonal rental at $2000 month. Sorry, no pets. $75 tenant processing fee, HOA application fee $50 and $60 credit/background fee.