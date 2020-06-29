All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 6158 PALMA DEL MAR BOULEVARD S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
6158 PALMA DEL MAR BOULEVARD S
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:36 AM

6158 PALMA DEL MAR BOULEVARD S

6158 Palma Del Mar Boulevard South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6158 Palma Del Mar Boulevard South, St. Petersburg, FL 33715
Isla Del Sol

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Welcome to popular Palma Del Mar, one of the most beautiful condo communities near historic St Pete Beach with its world famous sugar sand beach. Enjoy the lush tropical landscaping and gorgeous views of Boca Ciega Bay and the Sunshine Bridge. Beautiful one bedroom, one and a half bath condo with private balcony, its own INTERIOR LAUNDRY ROOM and dazzling views. Updated FULLY FURNISHED TURNKEY unit is perfect for your vacation or long term stay. Kitchen features a convenient Breakfast Bar with a view to Living and Dining Room and beyond. Master Bedroom has sliders leading out to the large screened balcony. This is a superb complex with numerous amenities including a heated pool and spa, tennis courts, community clubhouse, fitness center and much more. Looking for long term rental at $1500 month / mid-term rental at $1750 month; or short term/seasonal rental at $2000 month. Sorry, no pets. $75 tenant processing fee, HOA application fee $50 and $60 credit/background fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6158 PALMA DEL MAR BOULEVARD S have any available units?
6158 PALMA DEL MAR BOULEVARD S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 6158 PALMA DEL MAR BOULEVARD S have?
Some of 6158 PALMA DEL MAR BOULEVARD S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6158 PALMA DEL MAR BOULEVARD S currently offering any rent specials?
6158 PALMA DEL MAR BOULEVARD S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6158 PALMA DEL MAR BOULEVARD S pet-friendly?
No, 6158 PALMA DEL MAR BOULEVARD S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 6158 PALMA DEL MAR BOULEVARD S offer parking?
No, 6158 PALMA DEL MAR BOULEVARD S does not offer parking.
Does 6158 PALMA DEL MAR BOULEVARD S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6158 PALMA DEL MAR BOULEVARD S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6158 PALMA DEL MAR BOULEVARD S have a pool?
Yes, 6158 PALMA DEL MAR BOULEVARD S has a pool.
Does 6158 PALMA DEL MAR BOULEVARD S have accessible units?
No, 6158 PALMA DEL MAR BOULEVARD S does not have accessible units.
Does 6158 PALMA DEL MAR BOULEVARD S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6158 PALMA DEL MAR BOULEVARD S has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Rialto Apartments St. Pete
550 50th Avenue North
St. Petersburg, FL 33703
Mandalay on 4th
11901 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Marisol Vista Apartments
1200 102nd Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Wayland
300 10th St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Lincoln Shores
11601 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Provenza at St. Pete
540 Trinity Ln
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Preserve at Gateway
11800 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Icon Central
855 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33701

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus