615 105th Ln N

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Call Keyanna at 813-270-1212 for showings ..Don't wait to see this beautiful 2 story, 2 car garage Townhome located in St. Petersburg, Fl. Walking into this over 1800sqft townhome you can see why it won't last long! The main floor features tile throughout, arched entryways, and decorative stone accent walls. The kitchen is a cooks dream with all stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and custom soft-close wood cabinets. The wood staircase leads up to the top level where you will find 3 sizable bedrooms, the laundry area complete with Samsung washer & dryer. The Main Bedroom is just off the stairs and is large enough for a king-size bed and dresser. Opening the door to walk-in the closet will blow you away as it offers plenty of hanging space and appropriate shelving. The Main Room bath has a garden and a separate shower with his and her sinks. This Main Bedroom offers an added bonus as the balcony is off the double doors. Home comes fully furnish or can be unfurnished.Â Located right off Gandy and a few miles from the Howard Franklin. Walking distance, from a Publix and various shops and restaurants so there's lots to enjoy nearby.