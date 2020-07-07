All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 615 105th Ln N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
615 105th Ln N
Last updated July 11 2020 at 7:37 AM

615 105th Ln N

615 105th Lane North · (813) 574-6246
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

615 105th Lane North, St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,190

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1805 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Call Keyanna at 813-270-1212 for showings ..Don't wait to see this beautiful 2 story, 2 car garage Townhome located in St. Petersburg, Fl. Walking into this over 1800sqft townhome you can see why it won't last long! The main floor features tile throughout, arched entryways, and decorative stone accent walls. The kitchen is a cooks dream with all stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and custom soft-close wood cabinets. The wood staircase leads up to the top level where you will find 3 sizable bedrooms, the laundry area complete with Samsung washer & dryer. The Main Bedroom is just off the stairs and is large enough for a king-size bed and dresser. Opening the door to walk-in the closet will blow you away as it offers plenty of hanging space and appropriate shelving. The Main Room bath has a garden and a separate shower with his and her sinks. This Main Bedroom offers an added bonus as the balcony is off the double doors. Home comes fully furnish or can be unfurnished.Â Located right off Gandy and a few miles from the Howard Franklin. Walking distance, from a Publix and various shops and restaurants so there's lots to enjoy nearby.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 615 105th Ln N have any available units?
615 105th Ln N has a unit available for $2,190 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 615 105th Ln N have?
Some of 615 105th Ln N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 615 105th Ln N currently offering any rent specials?
615 105th Ln N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 615 105th Ln N pet-friendly?
No, 615 105th Ln N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 615 105th Ln N offer parking?
Yes, 615 105th Ln N offers parking.
Does 615 105th Ln N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 615 105th Ln N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 615 105th Ln N have a pool?
No, 615 105th Ln N does not have a pool.
Does 615 105th Ln N have accessible units?
No, 615 105th Ln N does not have accessible units.
Does 615 105th Ln N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 615 105th Ln N has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 615 105th Ln N?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Isles of Gateway
10600 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
1701 Central
1701 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
West Port Colony
190 112th Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Lincoln Shores
11601 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Provenza at St. Pete
540 Trinity Ln
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Icon Central
855 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Flagler Pointe Apartments
2540 Roy Hanna Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Madison Gateway
500 Trinity Ln N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Apartments with ParkingSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity