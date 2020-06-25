6108 MIRADA CIR

Amenities

This unit has it all...just pack your bags and you'll be living in paradise in no time! Leased 12/21/19-1/5/20, 2/1/20 to 3/8/20] Spacious three-bedroom townhome located in the tropical paradise of Vista Verde North of Isla del Sol. The lanai and balcony off the master bedroom have both a beautiful lake embellished with a water fountain and a tropical palm tree lined golf court view. Just a few steps away is the heated pool and spa! It is beautifully furnished, and ready for your holiday stay come for a few weeks or more! A refrigerator, range, dishwasher, microwave, washer and dryer, furniture, accessories, lines, towels, dishes, kitchenware, silverware, small kitchen appliances and pots and pans are all in place for your comfort. Go site seeing in the local area and enjoy the dolphins, manatees and birds, go fishing, take a swim, or just relax on the best sugar sand beaches. Local activities for everyone! St. Pete and Pass-a-grille beaches just over the bridge! Tierra Verde and Fort. Desoto Park with its award-winning beaches are right down the bayway. Plenty of local dining and shopping to enjoy and convenient access to downtown St. Pete, Interstate 275 and three International Airports. Don't miss this incredible opportunity in paradise. Call to schedule your holiday vacation now! Sorry, No Pets per the Association Rules.