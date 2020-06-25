All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 6108 MIRADA CIR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
6108 MIRADA CIR
Last updated February 1 2020 at 11:24 PM

6108 MIRADA CIR

6108 Mirada Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6108 Mirada Circle, St. Petersburg, FL 33715
Isla Del Sol

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
This unit has it all...just pack your bags and you'll be living in paradise in no time! Leased 12/21/19-1/5/20, 2/1/20 to 3/8/20] Spacious three-bedroom townhome located in the tropical paradise of Vista Verde North of Isla del Sol. The lanai and balcony off the master bedroom have both a beautiful lake embellished with a water fountain and a tropical palm tree lined golf court view. Just a few steps away is the heated pool and spa! It is beautifully furnished, and ready for your holiday stay come for a few weeks or more! A refrigerator, range, dishwasher, microwave, washer and dryer, furniture, accessories, lines, towels, dishes, kitchenware, silverware, small kitchen appliances and pots and pans are all in place for your comfort. Go site seeing in the local area and enjoy the dolphins, manatees and birds, go fishing, take a swim, or just relax on the best sugar sand beaches. Local activities for everyone! St. Pete and Pass-a-grille beaches just over the bridge! Tierra Verde and Fort. Desoto Park with its award-winning beaches are right down the bayway. Plenty of local dining and shopping to enjoy and convenient access to downtown St. Pete, Interstate 275 and three International Airports. Don't miss this incredible opportunity in paradise. Call to schedule your holiday vacation now! Sorry, No Pets per the Association Rules.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6108 MIRADA CIR have any available units?
6108 MIRADA CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 6108 MIRADA CIR have?
Some of 6108 MIRADA CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6108 MIRADA CIR currently offering any rent specials?
6108 MIRADA CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6108 MIRADA CIR pet-friendly?
No, 6108 MIRADA CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 6108 MIRADA CIR offer parking?
Yes, 6108 MIRADA CIR offers parking.
Does 6108 MIRADA CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6108 MIRADA CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6108 MIRADA CIR have a pool?
Yes, 6108 MIRADA CIR has a pool.
Does 6108 MIRADA CIR have accessible units?
No, 6108 MIRADA CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 6108 MIRADA CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6108 MIRADA CIR has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Isles of Gateway
10600 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Reserve at Lake Pointe
5800 Lynn Lake Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Fusion 1560
1560 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
The Exchange
555 Doctor Martin Luther King Jr Street South
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Artistry St. Pete
1016 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Trellis at the Lakes
11401 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Flagler Pointe Apartments
2540 Roy Hanna Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Madison Gateway
500 Trinity Ln N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus