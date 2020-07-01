All apartments in St. Petersburg
6093 Bahia Del Mar Circle #574
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:38 AM

6093 Bahia Del Mar Circle #574

6093 Bahia Del Mar Circle · No Longer Available
Location

6093 Bahia Del Mar Circle, St. Petersburg, FL 33715
Isla Del Sol

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
WATERFRONT CONDO-CLUB BAHIA FURNISHED 3/2 AVAIL. APRIL 19-NOV. 7, 2019 - Waterfront Pass A Grille Channel Club Bahia 3/2 Furnished one level condo - Fifth Floor (has elevator) - two assigned outdoor parking spaces. AVAILABLE APRIL 17 - NOVEMBER 7, 2020 (some flexbility in dates) AS A SIX MONTH RENTAL ONLY. Sorry, NO PETS.

FOR YOU TUBE VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/ytdQ55GYtGw

Please CALL Elizabeth Miller, Broker/Owner, Miller Realty & Management at 727-415-9991 to schedule a viewing.

YOU WILL FALL IN LOVE WITH THIS VIEW! 1655 SQ. FT. UNIT! Split Plan.
This is a double wide-open spacious floor plan with AMAZING sunsets and expansive views of Pass A Grille Channel from the large covered balcony! Completely furnished, immaculate, and ready for you! Large updated kitchen with new granite, new stainless appliances, a breakfast bar (4 bar stools), bar sink, and separate island. Third bedroom is set up as a den/home office and has walk-in closet. Master Bedroom has King Bed, large walk-in closet, and private bathroom with double sinks, garden tub and shower stall. Bedroom #2 has two twin beds. Full size laundry room in the unit with washer, dryer and sink. Electronic hurricane shutters. TWO assigned outdoor parking spaces plus water/sewer/garbage/extended cable AND Wi-Fi included in the rent. Lovely clubhouse with heated pool, spa & fitness room for your use. Sorry, NO PETS are allowed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2077579)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6093 Bahia Del Mar Circle #574 have any available units?
6093 Bahia Del Mar Circle #574 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 6093 Bahia Del Mar Circle #574 have?
Some of 6093 Bahia Del Mar Circle #574's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6093 Bahia Del Mar Circle #574 currently offering any rent specials?
6093 Bahia Del Mar Circle #574 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6093 Bahia Del Mar Circle #574 pet-friendly?
No, 6093 Bahia Del Mar Circle #574 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 6093 Bahia Del Mar Circle #574 offer parking?
Yes, 6093 Bahia Del Mar Circle #574 offers parking.
Does 6093 Bahia Del Mar Circle #574 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6093 Bahia Del Mar Circle #574 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6093 Bahia Del Mar Circle #574 have a pool?
Yes, 6093 Bahia Del Mar Circle #574 has a pool.
Does 6093 Bahia Del Mar Circle #574 have accessible units?
No, 6093 Bahia Del Mar Circle #574 does not have accessible units.
Does 6093 Bahia Del Mar Circle #574 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6093 Bahia Del Mar Circle #574 does not have units with dishwashers.

