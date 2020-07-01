6093 Bahia Del Mar Circle #574

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub furnished granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access

WATERFRONT CONDO-CLUB BAHIA FURNISHED 3/2 AVAIL. APRIL 19-NOV. 7, 2019 - Waterfront Pass A Grille Channel Club Bahia 3/2 Furnished one level condo - Fifth Floor (has elevator) - two assigned outdoor parking spaces. AVAILABLE APRIL 17 - NOVEMBER 7, 2020 (some flexbility in dates) AS A SIX MONTH RENTAL ONLY. Sorry, NO PETS.



FOR YOU TUBE VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/ytdQ55GYtGw



Please CALL Elizabeth Miller, Broker/Owner, Miller Realty & Management at 727-415-9991 to schedule a viewing.



YOU WILL FALL IN LOVE WITH THIS VIEW! 1655 SQ. FT. UNIT! Split Plan.

This is a double wide-open spacious floor plan with AMAZING sunsets and expansive views of Pass A Grille Channel from the large covered balcony! Completely furnished, immaculate, and ready for you! Large updated kitchen with new granite, new stainless appliances, a breakfast bar (4 bar stools), bar sink, and separate island. Third bedroom is set up as a den/home office and has walk-in closet. Master Bedroom has King Bed, large walk-in closet, and private bathroom with double sinks, garden tub and shower stall. Bedroom #2 has two twin beds. Full size laundry room in the unit with washer, dryer and sink. Electronic hurricane shutters. TWO assigned outdoor parking spaces plus water/sewer/garbage/extended cable AND Wi-Fi included in the rent. Lovely clubhouse with heated pool, spa & fitness room for your use. Sorry, NO PETS are allowed.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2077579)