6059 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool hot tub

Pack your bags and enjoy this unit July 23, 2020 - December 28, 2020. This beautifully updated, 2 bedroom Vista Verde East condo overlooks the fairway of the 18-hole championship golf course managed by the Isla del Sol Yacht and Country Club. The condo boasts vaulted ceilings, hardwood flooring and a private balcony. You'll feel right at home cooking in the well equipped kitchen and kick back and relax in front of the large flat screen TV in the living area. While on the island, stroll through the lush gardens surrounded by royal palms, ponds and waterways. Lounge by the heated pool with the newest best seller or relax after a long day in the hot tub. At the end of the day, unwind on the balcony with evening cocktails and soak up the peacefulness of the island and all Isla has to offer. Make sure to check out the area’s local restaurants, unique shops, fishing, swimming, golfing, boating, sight-seeing trips and more.