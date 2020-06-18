All apartments in St. Petersburg
6059 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD.
6059 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD

6059 Bahia Del Mar Boulevard South · (727) 864-5609
Location

6059 Bahia Del Mar Boulevard South, St. Petersburg, FL 33715
Isla Del Sol

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 239 · Avail. now

$1,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1140 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
hot tub
Pack your bags and enjoy this unit July 23, 2020 - December 28, 2020. This beautifully updated, 2 bedroom Vista Verde East condo overlooks the fairway of the 18-hole championship golf course managed by the Isla del Sol Yacht and Country Club. The condo boasts vaulted ceilings, hardwood flooring and a private balcony. You'll feel right at home cooking in the well equipped kitchen and kick back and relax in front of the large flat screen TV in the living area. While on the island, stroll through the lush gardens surrounded by royal palms, ponds and waterways. Lounge by the heated pool with the newest best seller or relax after a long day in the hot tub. At the end of the day, unwind on the balcony with evening cocktails and soak up the peacefulness of the island and all Isla has to offer. Make sure to check out the area’s local restaurants, unique shops, fishing, swimming, golfing, boating, sight-seeing trips and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 6059 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD have any available units?
6059 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 6059 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD have?
Some of 6059 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6059 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
6059 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6059 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 6059 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 6059 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 6059 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 6059 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6059 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6059 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 6059 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 6059 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 6059 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 6059 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6059 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.

