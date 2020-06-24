6047 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher ice maker microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Bahia Del Mar of Isla Del Sol, Easy access to this top floor of a two story building. Spacious corner unit, 2 bed 2 bath with large cathedral ceilings. Balcony overlooks a lake with fountain. Very serene setting. The condo is fully equipped. split plan layout, Very bright and airy. Dramatic ceilings and large arched window in the master bath. Just bring your suitcase. Every amenity you will need for your stay is there. Including washer and dryer. Available for 2020 winter or right away. The rates do vary please call with your dates.