All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 601 72ND AVENUE N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
601 72ND AVENUE N
Last updated May 23 2020 at 10:56 PM

601 72ND AVENUE N

601 72nd Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

601 72nd Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Fossil Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
You will love this TWO BEDROOM, one bath, one car GARAGE BLOCK HOME with an additional light and bright HUGE 17x23 BONUS ROOM/home office space, that has its own separate entrance overlooking a LARGE BACK YARD. It has LARGE ROOMS, HIGHER CEILINGS, washer/dryer hook-up in garage, FRESH PAINT inside and out and recently RECENTLY UPDATED with new items: cabinets, counter tops, dishwasher, vinyl flooring, blinds, roof and the central heat and air was professionally serviced. All measurements are approximate and need to be verified. Owner is a Licensed Realtor.

This property is the jewel of the neighborhood, and we would therefore request that those wishing to be rambunctious, and inconsiderate of others, look elsewhere. Pet policy $500 pet fee, if pet accepted. No dogs (no exceptions); a previous pet owner and their dog ruined it for dogs...sorry! Qualifications: No smoking. No subsidized housing. No evictions or pending evictions. Need cosigner if less than two years of rental history. We follow all CDC guidelines. In the event that you feel this property would meet your needs, call today for your appointment to see in person or arrange video tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 601 72ND AVENUE N have any available units?
601 72ND AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 601 72ND AVENUE N have?
Some of 601 72ND AVENUE N's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 601 72ND AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
601 72ND AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 601 72ND AVENUE N pet-friendly?
Yes, 601 72ND AVENUE N is pet friendly.
Does 601 72ND AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 601 72ND AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 601 72ND AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 601 72ND AVENUE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 601 72ND AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 601 72ND AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 601 72ND AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 601 72ND AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 601 72ND AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 601 72ND AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bridgewater Luxury Rentals
115 112th Ave NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Crescent Lane Apartments
2000 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Tortuga Pointe
10475 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Provenza at St. Pete
540 Trinity Ln
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Exchange
555 Doctor Martin Luther King Jr Street South
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Flagler Pointe Apartments
2540 Roy Hanna Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Tamarind Bay
11400 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Villas at Flagler Pointe
2150 62nd Ter S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus