601 72ND AVENUE N

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

You will love this TWO BEDROOM, one bath, one car GARAGE BLOCK HOME with an additional light and bright HUGE 17x23 BONUS ROOM/home office space, that has its own separate entrance overlooking a LARGE BACK YARD. It has LARGE ROOMS, HIGHER CEILINGS, washer/dryer hook-up in garage, FRESH PAINT inside and out and recently RECENTLY UPDATED with new items: cabinets, counter tops, dishwasher, vinyl flooring, blinds, roof and the central heat and air was professionally serviced. All measurements are approximate and need to be verified. Owner is a Licensed Realtor.



This property is the jewel of the neighborhood, and we would therefore request that those wishing to be rambunctious, and inconsiderate of others, look elsewhere. Pet policy $500 pet fee, if pet accepted. No dogs (no exceptions); a previous pet owner and their dog ruined it for dogs...sorry! Qualifications: No smoking. No subsidized housing. No evictions or pending evictions. Need cosigner if less than two years of rental history. We follow all CDC guidelines. In the event that you feel this property would meet your needs, call today for your appointment to see in person or arrange video tour.