Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:14 PM

6000 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE

6000 Bahia Del Mar Circle · (727) 864-5609
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6000 Bahia Del Mar Circle, St. Petersburg, FL 33715
Isla Del Sol

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 131 · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1145 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
This cozy, 2 bedroom/2 bath Vista Verde West condo located on Isla Del Sol, a truly tropical island paradise, will be your home away from home when visiting Florida. Take advantage of being on the ground floor and enjoy the fabulous new updates, including new ceramic tile in the recently updated kitchen and living area, wireless Internet service, free long distance to US and Canada, new window treatments, bedding and more. Kick back and relax on your patio with family and friends and soak up the peacefulness of the island after a full day of sun and fun. Walk, jog, bike or stroll through our quaint Spanish named streets surrounded by lush gardens, royal palms, ponds and waterways. Enjoy the area's local restaurants and unique shops, as well as fishing, swimming, golfing, boating, sight-seeing trips and more. Fun to be had by all! May - December rates: $1,500. January & April rates: $3,350. February & March rates: $3,800. Available 03/01/2021 - 03/31/2021.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6000 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE have any available units?
6000 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 6000 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE have?
Some of 6000 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6000 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
6000 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6000 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 6000 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 6000 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 6000 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 6000 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6000 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6000 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 6000 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 6000 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 6000 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 6000 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6000 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
