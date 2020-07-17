6000 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE

Amenities

This cozy, 2 bedroom/2 bath Vista Verde West condo located on Isla Del Sol, a truly tropical island paradise, will be your home away from home when visiting Florida. Take advantage of being on the ground floor and enjoy the fabulous new updates, including new ceramic tile in the recently updated kitchen and living area, wireless Internet service, free long distance to US and Canada, new window treatments, bedding and more. Kick back and relax on your patio with family and friends and soak up the peacefulness of the island after a full day of sun and fun. Walk, jog, bike or stroll through our quaint Spanish named streets surrounded by lush gardens, royal palms, ponds and waterways. Enjoy the area's local restaurants and unique shops, as well as fishing, swimming, golfing, boating, sight-seeing trips and more. Fun to be had by all! May - December rates: $1,500. January & April rates: $3,350. February & March rates: $3,800. Available 03/01/2021 - 03/31/2021.