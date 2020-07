Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Great opportunity to rent this 4BD/ 2 BA, 1 car garage home in the well established Sheryl Manor neighborhood. Home offers freshly polished Terrazzo flooring throughout for easy cleaning. Kitchen has new range. Master bathroom features walk in shower. Back patio is screened. Location provides easy access to interstate & major highways. Close to local shopping, dining, & St. Petersburg beaches. A one time $75 processing fee will be collected at time of move in.