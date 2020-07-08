5900 30TH AVENUE N

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in Sheryl Manor in the heart of St. Petersburg. From the moment you step in the door, you will feel like you are home. Open floor plan reveals a light and bright living area with a large bay window. The kitchen is All new with gorgeous quartz countertops, Finger-print resistant stainless appliances, new cabinets, breakfast bar seating, and plenty of room for storage and food prep. The split plan allows you to enjoy a private and spacious master bedroom with ensuite. Large Florida room would make a great family room, office, or playroom. New flooring throughout the home. Enjoy a fully-fenced-in large corner lot, brick patio, and one car garage. Laundry in the garage. Close to St. Pete and Treasure Island beaches, Tyrone Mall, several parks, downtown St. Pete, and so much more.