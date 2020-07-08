All apartments in St. Petersburg
5900 30TH AVENUE N

5900 30th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

5900 30th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in Sheryl Manor in the heart of St. Petersburg. From the moment you step in the door, you will feel like you are home. Open floor plan reveals a light and bright living area with a large bay window. The kitchen is All new with gorgeous quartz countertops, Finger-print resistant stainless appliances, new cabinets, breakfast bar seating, and plenty of room for storage and food prep. The split plan allows you to enjoy a private and spacious master bedroom with ensuite. Large Florida room would make a great family room, office, or playroom. New flooring throughout the home. Enjoy a fully-fenced-in large corner lot, brick patio, and one car garage. Laundry in the garage. Close to St. Pete and Treasure Island beaches, Tyrone Mall, several parks, downtown St. Pete, and so much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

