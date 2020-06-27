584 Black Lion Dr. NE

Amenities

It doesnt get much more convenient than this to both downtown Tampa and downtown St. Petersburg. Plus, it is probably less than 15 minutes to Tampa International Airport!

This is a very nice 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome inside the community of Brighton Bay in the sought after Wyngate subdivision.

The downstairs is wood floors and the upstairs is carpeted for comfort and sound control. There are two full bathrooms upstairs and a convenient 1/2 bath downstairs. The washer and dryer are conveniently located upstairs.

It has a beautiful open kitchen that allows you to chat with your guests in the living room or dining room.

It has a private, screened in porch on the back. It also has TONS of extra custom storage racks for all of those things that you JUST can't get rid of!

The home is loaded with high-end remote controlled fans and energy saving lights.

The community shares a private recreation area that features tennis, pool, and playground.

It is available now for quick occupancy. Please contact Bill for more information (727) 440-8109.

No Pets Allowed



