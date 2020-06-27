All apartments in St. Petersburg
584 Black Lion Dr. NE
584 Black Lion Dr. NE

584 Black Lion Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

584 Black Lion Drive Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Updated and beautiful 3 br, 2.5 bath townhome - Updated and beautiful 3 br, 2.5 bath 1-car garage townhome
It doesnt get much more convenient than this to both downtown Tampa and downtown St. Petersburg. Plus, it is probably less than 15 minutes to Tampa International Airport!
This is a very nice 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome inside the community of Brighton Bay in the sought after Wyngate subdivision.
The downstairs is wood floors and the upstairs is carpeted for comfort and sound control. There are two full bathrooms upstairs and a convenient 1/2 bath downstairs. The washer and dryer are conveniently located upstairs.
It has a beautiful open kitchen that allows you to chat with your guests in the living room or dining room.
It has a private, screened in porch on the back. It also has TONS of extra custom storage racks for all of those things that you JUST can't get rid of!
The home is loaded with high-end remote controlled fans and energy saving lights.
The community shares a private recreation area that features tennis, pool, and playground.
It is available now for quick occupancy. Please contact Bill for more information (727) 440-8109.
SORRY, NO PETS!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4983183)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 584 Black Lion Dr. NE have any available units?
584 Black Lion Dr. NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 584 Black Lion Dr. NE have?
Some of 584 Black Lion Dr. NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 584 Black Lion Dr. NE currently offering any rent specials?
584 Black Lion Dr. NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 584 Black Lion Dr. NE pet-friendly?
No, 584 Black Lion Dr. NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 584 Black Lion Dr. NE offer parking?
Yes, 584 Black Lion Dr. NE offers parking.
Does 584 Black Lion Dr. NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 584 Black Lion Dr. NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 584 Black Lion Dr. NE have a pool?
Yes, 584 Black Lion Dr. NE has a pool.
Does 584 Black Lion Dr. NE have accessible units?
No, 584 Black Lion Dr. NE does not have accessible units.
Does 584 Black Lion Dr. NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 584 Black Lion Dr. NE does not have units with dishwashers.
