St. Petersburg, FL
5834 5TH AVENUE S
Last updated January 7 2020 at 5:54 PM

5834 5TH AVENUE S

5834 5th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

5834 5th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33707

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Located in Pasadena Bear Creek Estates & situated in one of the very few no outlet subdivisions in St. Pete. This home is centrally located & is 8min to Downtown St. Pete and 8min to the Beaches. You truly have to see it to believe it! This 3 bed-2 bath home has EVERYTHING from a amazing master suite to a spa like masterbath which includes a double vanity granite top, spa like shower & HUGE walk-in custom closet. This open concept has a large kitchen w/ stainless appliances, soft close cabinetry w/pull outs, recessed lighting & additional coffee/dry bar area. You will enjoy relaxing on the outdoor patio which is accessed through French doors. Utility costs will be low w/ newer windows, roof, upgraded electrical & H2O heater. All closets professionally outfitted w/built-in storage shelves in garage. Other features include: Crown molding, tall baseboards, Storm door w/retractable screen, Outdoor lighting, 6-panel doors, Skylights in bathrooms, heat lamp & fan in masterbath, large linen closet, newer garage door w/remote, laundry sink, fans w/remotes, French doors off master that open to a private patio. Walk to Our Savior Church,Walking distance to A+ rated elementary & fundamental magnet high school, oversized lot, Less than 4 miles to Beach & Dowtn St.Pete, Great place for the avid biker/runner w/easy access to the Pinellas Trail, Minutes to quaint Gulfport art village w/shops & restaurants. Located in a non-flood zone. Offered unfurnished, furniture is for staging purposes only.Lawn maintenance included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5834 5TH AVENUE S have any available units?
5834 5TH AVENUE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 5834 5TH AVENUE S have?
Some of 5834 5TH AVENUE S's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5834 5TH AVENUE S currently offering any rent specials?
5834 5TH AVENUE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5834 5TH AVENUE S pet-friendly?
No, 5834 5TH AVENUE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 5834 5TH AVENUE S offer parking?
Yes, 5834 5TH AVENUE S offers parking.
Does 5834 5TH AVENUE S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5834 5TH AVENUE S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5834 5TH AVENUE S have a pool?
No, 5834 5TH AVENUE S does not have a pool.
Does 5834 5TH AVENUE S have accessible units?
No, 5834 5TH AVENUE S does not have accessible units.
Does 5834 5TH AVENUE S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5834 5TH AVENUE S has units with dishwashers.
