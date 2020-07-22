5834 5TH AVENUE S

Amenities

Located in Pasadena Bear Creek Estates & situated in one of the very few no outlet subdivisions in St. Pete. This home is centrally located & is 8min to Downtown St. Pete and 8min to the Beaches. You truly have to see it to believe it! This 3 bed-2 bath home has EVERYTHING from a amazing master suite to a spa like masterbath which includes a double vanity granite top, spa like shower & HUGE walk-in custom closet. This open concept has a large kitchen w/ stainless appliances, soft close cabinetry w/pull outs, recessed lighting & additional coffee/dry bar area. You will enjoy relaxing on the outdoor patio which is accessed through French doors. Utility costs will be low w/ newer windows, roof, upgraded electrical & H2O heater. All closets professionally outfitted w/built-in storage shelves in garage. Other features include: Crown molding, tall baseboards, Storm door w/retractable screen, Outdoor lighting, 6-panel doors, Skylights in bathrooms, heat lamp & fan in masterbath, large linen closet, newer garage door w/remote, laundry sink, fans w/remotes, French doors off master that open to a private patio. Walk to Our Savior Church,Walking distance to A+ rated elementary & fundamental magnet high school, oversized lot, Less than 4 miles to Beach & Dowtn St.Pete, Great place for the avid biker/runner w/easy access to the Pinellas Trail, Minutes to quaint Gulfport art village w/shops & restaurants. Located in a non-flood zone. Offered unfurnished, furniture is for staging purposes only.Lawn maintenance included.