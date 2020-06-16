5825-16th st south

Amenities

Townhouse-Style Condo in Quiet Complex with Palm Trees and Pool, Near Beaches



Welcome to our peaceful oasis in St. Pete!



Start the day with a cup of coffee on our palm-shaded terrace, then take a relaxing swim at the quiet pool or enjoy a game of tennis on one of the free courts in the park across the street!



Our family has owned this unit for more than 20 years, and we have spent the past few years refurbishing it and bringing it fully up-to-date.



Why do we feel so much at home here? Because its a place people live year round ? not just somewhere people spend their vacations! And that offers you some great benefits:



? A good nights sleep: our neighbors are more likely to be going to work in the morning than partying at night



? Plenty of space in the pool: few people in the complex have the time to take a swim during the day



? Safety and security: you dont have empty condos around you because there are people living in the complex whatever month you visit



Just round the corner theres a small park, which is perfect for running, as well as free tennis courts and a halfpipe for skateboarders. And if you want to see some baseball or friendly football, you can check out the games hosted by the neighborhood high school some evenings. So you get to feel even more like a local!



Security deposit: USD 150 (will be refunded to you within one week of returning the keys)

Final cleaning: USD 80



Linen and towels (cost of washing/preparation): USD 50

5GB Internet package available at the cost price of USD 50