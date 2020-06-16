All apartments in St. Petersburg
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated October 24 2019 at 1:44 AM

5825-16th st south

5825 16th Street South · (201) 845-7300
Location

5825 16th Street South, St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Greater Pinellas Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 85 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
tennis court
internet access
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
tennis court
Townhouse-Style Condo in Quiet Complex with Palm Trees and Pool, Near Beaches

Welcome to our peaceful oasis in St. Pete!

Start the day with a cup of coffee on our palm-shaded terrace, then take a relaxing swim at the quiet pool or enjoy a game of tennis on one of the free courts in the park across the street!

Our family has owned this unit for more than 20 years, and we have spent the past few years refurbishing it and bringing it fully up-to-date.

Why do we feel so much at home here? Because its a place people live year round ? not just somewhere people spend their vacations! And that offers you some great benefits:

? A good nights sleep: our neighbors are more likely to be going to work in the morning than partying at night

? Plenty of space in the pool: few people in the complex have the time to take a swim during the day

? Safety and security: you dont have empty condos around you because there are people living in the complex whatever month you visit

Just round the corner theres a small park, which is perfect for running, as well as free tennis courts and a halfpipe for skateboarders. And if you want to see some baseball or friendly football, you can check out the games hosted by the neighborhood high school some evenings. So you get to feel even more like a local!

++++
Obligatory:
Security deposit: USD 150 (will be refunded to you within one week of returning the keys)
Final cleaning: USD 80

Mandatory
Linen and towels (cost of washing/preparation): USD 50
5GB Internet package available at the cost price of USD 50

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5825-16th st south have any available units?
5825-16th st south has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 5825-16th st south have?
Some of 5825-16th st south's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5825-16th st south currently offering any rent specials?
5825-16th st south isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5825-16th st south pet-friendly?
No, 5825-16th st south is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 5825-16th st south offer parking?
No, 5825-16th st south does not offer parking.
Does 5825-16th st south have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5825-16th st south does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5825-16th st south have a pool?
Yes, 5825-16th st south has a pool.
Does 5825-16th st south have accessible units?
No, 5825-16th st south does not have accessible units.
Does 5825-16th st south have units with dishwashers?
No, 5825-16th st south does not have units with dishwashers.
