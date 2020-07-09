All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated November 17 2019 at 6:00 AM

5822 16TH LANE S

5822 16th Lane South · No Longer Available
Location

5822 16th Lane South, St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Greater Pinellas Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
clubhouse
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Rare 3-bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhouse in Whisper Wood. Water, sewer, trash, cable and internet included in rent. Modern kitchen with stainless appliances, granite countertops and solid wood cabinet. Polished tiled floors throughout 1st floor. Laundry with new washer & dryer. Along with the convenience of a half bath. The 2nd floor has two bedrooms with a full shared bath. The third bedroom is a king-sized master with full private bathroom, fully mirrored walk in closet. Plenty of natural light. This gated community features a pool with clubhouse for your enjoyment. Located across the street from Lake Vista park to share all its amenities. One pet allowed with additional pet policy and costs. Section 8 vouchers not accepted. HOA application and fees apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5822 16TH LANE S have any available units?
5822 16TH LANE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 5822 16TH LANE S have?
Some of 5822 16TH LANE S's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5822 16TH LANE S currently offering any rent specials?
5822 16TH LANE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5822 16TH LANE S pet-friendly?
Yes, 5822 16TH LANE S is pet friendly.
Does 5822 16TH LANE S offer parking?
No, 5822 16TH LANE S does not offer parking.
Does 5822 16TH LANE S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5822 16TH LANE S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5822 16TH LANE S have a pool?
Yes, 5822 16TH LANE S has a pool.
Does 5822 16TH LANE S have accessible units?
No, 5822 16TH LANE S does not have accessible units.
Does 5822 16TH LANE S have units with dishwashers?
No, 5822 16TH LANE S does not have units with dishwashers.

