Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
5810 4TH STREET S
Last updated March 18 2020 at 11:19 PM

5810 4TH STREET S

5810 4th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

5810 4th Street South, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Bahama Shores

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
Charming, fully renovated home on lovely, landscaped lot in Bahama Shores neighborhood. Full of architectural touches inside and out, the home boasts beautiful hardwood floors in the living room and a wood-burning fireplace. The kitchen with its custom cabinets, granite and stainless appliances, also has a pantry and a cozy dining room to the side with a built-in china hutch. Bedrooms are carpeted and cushy. The bathrooms also are renovated. New AC. Backyard is wide open with a brick fire pit for your s'mores! Shed in back. Lawncare included in rent. This is a stunning executive home close to downtown, USF, medical centers, marinas, Albert Whitted & St Pete Coast Guard. No pets please, no smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5810 4TH STREET S have any available units?
5810 4TH STREET S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 5810 4TH STREET S have?
Some of 5810 4TH STREET S's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5810 4TH STREET S currently offering any rent specials?
5810 4TH STREET S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5810 4TH STREET S pet-friendly?
No, 5810 4TH STREET S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 5810 4TH STREET S offer parking?
No, 5810 4TH STREET S does not offer parking.
Does 5810 4TH STREET S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5810 4TH STREET S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5810 4TH STREET S have a pool?
No, 5810 4TH STREET S does not have a pool.
Does 5810 4TH STREET S have accessible units?
No, 5810 4TH STREET S does not have accessible units.
Does 5810 4TH STREET S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5810 4TH STREET S has units with dishwashers.

