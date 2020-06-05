5810 4TH STREET S

Amenities
Charming, fully renovated home on lovely, landscaped lot in Bahama Shores neighborhood. Full of architectural touches inside and out, the home boasts beautiful hardwood floors in the living room and a wood-burning fireplace. The kitchen with its custom cabinets, granite and stainless appliances, also has a pantry and a cozy dining room to the side with a built-in china hutch. Bedrooms are carpeted and cushy. The bathrooms also are renovated. New AC. Backyard is wide open with a brick fire pit for your s'mores! Shed in back. Lawncare included in rent. This is a stunning executive home close to downtown, USF, medical centers, marinas, Albert Whitted & St Pete Coast Guard. No pets please, no smoking.