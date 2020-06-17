All apartments in St. Petersburg
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
5734 20th Avenue North
Last updated May 11 2019 at 4:00 AM

5734 20th Avenue North

5734 20th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

5734 20th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710
Disston Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
shuffle board
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
shuffle board
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Desirable Glenwood neighborhood, this solid block home has two bedrooms, two baths (one bath is located in the garage). The property is immaculate and has a formal living area and a family room for formal and casual entertaining. New engineered wood floors in both nice sized bedrooms which have organized shelving in the closets to keep items tidy. The hall bath is spacious and has a tub/shower combination. The kitchen has newly painted wood cabinets, new wood counter tops and a new white tile back splash. There is space off the kitchen for a dinette set. The large family room has large windows to let in the natural light and has access to the outdoor brick patio and the screened porch. There is a shuffleboard court that can be refurbished, outdoor shed and grass space. The one car garage has the other full bath, washer and dryer, storage cabinets and a side door to the backyard. Walking distance to schools and Northwest Recreation Center and close to the beaches, restaurants and mall. NO FLOOD INSURANCE REQUIRED! Perfect for a familyGÇÖs first home, an investment property or a vacation home.

Listing Courtesy Of RE/MAX METRO

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5734 20th Avenue North have any available units?
5734 20th Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 5734 20th Avenue North have?
Some of 5734 20th Avenue North's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5734 20th Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
5734 20th Avenue North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5734 20th Avenue North pet-friendly?
Yes, 5734 20th Avenue North is pet friendly.
Does 5734 20th Avenue North offer parking?
Yes, 5734 20th Avenue North offers parking.
Does 5734 20th Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5734 20th Avenue North offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5734 20th Avenue North have a pool?
No, 5734 20th Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 5734 20th Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 5734 20th Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 5734 20th Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
No, 5734 20th Avenue North does not have units with dishwashers.
