5734 20th Avenue North

Desirable Glenwood neighborhood, this solid block home has two bedrooms, two baths (one bath is located in the garage). The property is immaculate and has a formal living area and a family room for formal and casual entertaining. New engineered wood floors in both nice sized bedrooms which have organized shelving in the closets to keep items tidy. The hall bath is spacious and has a tub/shower combination. The kitchen has newly painted wood cabinets, new wood counter tops and a new white tile back splash. There is space off the kitchen for a dinette set. The large family room has large windows to let in the natural light and has access to the outdoor brick patio and the screened porch. There is a shuffleboard court that can be refurbished, outdoor shed and grass space. The one car garage has the other full bath, washer and dryer, storage cabinets and a side door to the backyard. Walking distance to schools and Northwest Recreation Center and close to the beaches, restaurants and mall. NO FLOOD INSURANCE REQUIRED! Perfect for a familyGÇÖs first home, an investment property or a vacation home.



Listing Courtesy Of RE/MAX METRO



