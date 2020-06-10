5710 19TH AVENUE N

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Lease with the Right to Purchase.- Welcome HOME to this recently updated charming and cozy Beautifully Renovated 3 bedrooms 2 Full Baths on The Desirable Gleenwood Subdivision, Block home, Absolutely Immaculate Inside and Out and professionally remodeled. Completely Open Floor Plan, Dream's Chef’s Kitchen with Wood Custom Cabinets Gorgeous Brand New Granite and Backsplash with Top of the line Black Stainless Steel Appliances! Brand new Gorgeous Laminate and Tile Flooring throughout, Brand New Energy Efficient Windows, New Doors, Light Fixtures & Fans. Remodel Bathrooms.. with everything New from top to bottom! Hallway off the living room leads to 2 big spacious bedrooms and one guest bathroom with plenty of storage space in between. Master In suite is huge!! New Stucco and Texture, recently Painted Inside and Outside, Landscaped Backyard with Plenty of Space to Build your Dream Pool. Newer roof with dimensional lumber and hurricane straps, that will reduce your insurance expenses! Brand New Air Conditioning System with all the warranties in Place. "NO FLOOD INSURANCE IS REQUIRED". This home is walking distance to many schools, parks, and Northwest Recreation Center, and minutes from Downtown St. Petersburg, Gulfport Arts District, Beach Drive, St. Pete Beach, Treasure Island, 275, St. Petersburg College, Stetson Law School, Tyrone Mall, Restaurants, Grocery Stores and Shopping. Perfect for a family’s first home, an investment property, vacation home, retirement home, or snowbirds’ retreat.