570 Vallance Way NE

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

This townhouse is flawless 15 mins to everywhere - Property Id: 221046



This location is perfect 15 mins too everywhere. Open, SPACIOUS floor plan - PERFECT for entertaining BEAUTIFUL brand new wood flooring throughout this home new granite countertops in a LARGE kitchen that overlooks the living and dining areas LARGE walk-in closets Enjoy coffee on the enclosed lanai that overlooks the immaculately maintained backyard and garden BEAUTIFUL NEW stainless steel appliances Enjoy ALL of the many amenities that Brighton Bay has to offer - including a large pool, grilling area, and gym Make an appointment to look at this home today - you will NOT be disappointed!its also $900.00 cheaper then any three-bed room in the area...

