All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 570 Vallance Way NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
570 Vallance Way NE
Last updated April 14 2020 at 4:50 PM

570 Vallance Way NE

570 Vallance Way Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

570 Vallance Way Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
bbq/grill
This townhouse is flawless 15 mins to everywhere - Property Id: 221046

This location is perfect 15 mins too everywhere. Open, SPACIOUS floor plan - PERFECT for entertaining BEAUTIFUL brand new wood flooring throughout this home new granite countertops in a LARGE kitchen that overlooks the living and dining areas LARGE walk-in closets Enjoy coffee on the enclosed lanai that overlooks the immaculately maintained backyard and garden BEAUTIFUL NEW stainless steel appliances Enjoy ALL of the many amenities that Brighton Bay has to offer - including a large pool, grilling area, and gym Make an appointment to look at this home today - you will NOT be disappointed!its also $900.00 cheaper then any three-bed room in the area...
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/221046
Property Id 221046

(RLNE5534751)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 570 Vallance Way NE have any available units?
570 Vallance Way NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 570 Vallance Way NE have?
Some of 570 Vallance Way NE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 570 Vallance Way NE currently offering any rent specials?
570 Vallance Way NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 570 Vallance Way NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 570 Vallance Way NE is pet friendly.
Does 570 Vallance Way NE offer parking?
No, 570 Vallance Way NE does not offer parking.
Does 570 Vallance Way NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 570 Vallance Way NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 570 Vallance Way NE have a pool?
Yes, 570 Vallance Way NE has a pool.
Does 570 Vallance Way NE have accessible units?
No, 570 Vallance Way NE does not have accessible units.
Does 570 Vallance Way NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 570 Vallance Way NE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bridgewater Luxury Rentals
115 112th Ave NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
930 Central Flats
930 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Aura at 4th
10980 Oak St NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Coves of Brighton Bay
10901 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Elements on Third
3201 3rd Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Lincoln Shores
11601 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Tortuga Pointe
10475 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Artistry St. Pete
1016 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus