57 25TH STREET N
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:31 AM

57 25TH STREET N

57 25th Street North · (727) 480-2765
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

57 25th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,295

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom Urban three story townhome for rent in the heart of the Grand Central District and within two blocks of the Historic Kenwood Neighborhood. Great Location!! with off street parking. First floor has an independent bedroom, kitchenette and full bath. This unique space could be used as a studio, office, or bedroom. The 2nd floor has the kitchen, 1/2 bath and living room. The 3rd floor contains the master and guest bedrooms with full bath. This rental has 4 balconies which will allow you to enjoy all the amazing views that St. Pete has to offer. An easy bike ride from downtown St Pete's best restaurants, shops, and more! Easy access to highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 57 25TH STREET N have any available units?
57 25TH STREET N has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 57 25TH STREET N have?
Some of 57 25TH STREET N's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 57 25TH STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
57 25TH STREET N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 57 25TH STREET N pet-friendly?
No, 57 25TH STREET N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 57 25TH STREET N offer parking?
Yes, 57 25TH STREET N offers parking.
Does 57 25TH STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 57 25TH STREET N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 57 25TH STREET N have a pool?
No, 57 25TH STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 57 25TH STREET N have accessible units?
No, 57 25TH STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 57 25TH STREET N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 57 25TH STREET N has units with dishwashers.
