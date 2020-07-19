57 25TH STREET N

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom Urban three story townhome for rent in the heart of the Grand Central District and within two blocks of the Historic Kenwood Neighborhood. Great Location!! with off street parking. First floor has an independent bedroom, kitchenette and full bath. This unique space could be used as a studio, office, or bedroom. The 2nd floor has the kitchen, 1/2 bath and living room. The 3rd floor contains the master and guest bedrooms with full bath. This rental has 4 balconies which will allow you to enjoy all the amazing views that St. Pete has to offer. An easy bike ride from downtown St Pete's best restaurants, shops, and more! Easy access to highways.