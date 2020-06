Amenities

hardwood floors parking ceiling fan range refrigerator

Great location on a two story home near St Petersburg largest shopping area, Tyrone Mall. Newer ceramic tile and laminate wood floors though out. Gas utility to save $$$$ on hot water and heat in the winter. Large back yard with privacy fence. Sorry no dogs! 4 nice sized bedrooms with a large bonus room.