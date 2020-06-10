Amenities

5613 Escondida Blvd. S. Available 07/01/20 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath golf course fronting townhome in exclusive Playa Escondida - This townhome is in exclusive Playa Escondida, a highly sought after community in Isla Del Sol. Featuring an open floor plan, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, granite counter tops and solid wood kitchen cabinetry in kitchen, vaulted ceilings, a large deck off the family room, a balcony off the Master suite and beautiful views of the golf course, you will want to call this home at first sight.

As a unique added feature, this home has TWO single car garages. One of which could be easily used as a work-out room, dance studio, office or whatever would fit your needs. The community offers a sparkling heated swimming pool, 1 tennis court, a beach accessible only by the residences of Playa Escondida, and a pier perfect for fishing and enjoying the peaceful water views.

This property is located along the 3rd fairway of the Isla Del Sol Golf Course and is surrounded by lush landscaping. It is quiet and private. If you are looking for the convenience of community living, yet want the feel of living in a private home, check this one out.

Call Julie to schedule some time to look at this or for more information. (727) 440-8108

SORRY.. NO ANIMALS.

Available for occupancy July 1, 2020.



