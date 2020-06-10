All apartments in St. Petersburg
5613 Escondida Blvd. S.

5613 Escondida Boulevard South · (727) 851-9511
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5613 Escondida Boulevard South, St. Petersburg, FL 33715
Isla Del Sol

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5613 Escondida Blvd. S. · Avail. Jul 1

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1670 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
5613 Escondida Blvd. S. Available 07/01/20 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath golf course fronting townhome in exclusive Playa Escondida - This townhome is in exclusive Playa Escondida, a highly sought after community in Isla Del Sol. Featuring an open floor plan, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, granite counter tops and solid wood kitchen cabinetry in kitchen, vaulted ceilings, a large deck off the family room, a balcony off the Master suite and beautiful views of the golf course, you will want to call this home at first sight.
As a unique added feature, this home has TWO single car garages. One of which could be easily used as a work-out room, dance studio, office or whatever would fit your needs. The community offers a sparkling heated swimming pool, 1 tennis court, a beach accessible only by the residences of Playa Escondida, and a pier perfect for fishing and enjoying the peaceful water views.
This property is located along the 3rd fairway of the Isla Del Sol Golf Course and is surrounded by lush landscaping. It is quiet and private. If you are looking for the convenience of community living, yet want the feel of living in a private home, check this one out.
Call Julie to schedule some time to look at this or for more information. (727) 440-8108
SORRY.. NO ANIMALS.
Available for occupancy July 1, 2020.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5823681)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5613 Escondida Blvd. S. have any available units?
5613 Escondida Blvd. S. has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 5613 Escondida Blvd. S. have?
Some of 5613 Escondida Blvd. S.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5613 Escondida Blvd. S. currently offering any rent specials?
5613 Escondida Blvd. S. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5613 Escondida Blvd. S. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5613 Escondida Blvd. S. is pet friendly.
Does 5613 Escondida Blvd. S. offer parking?
Yes, 5613 Escondida Blvd. S. does offer parking.
Does 5613 Escondida Blvd. S. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5613 Escondida Blvd. S. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5613 Escondida Blvd. S. have a pool?
Yes, 5613 Escondida Blvd. S. has a pool.
Does 5613 Escondida Blvd. S. have accessible units?
No, 5613 Escondida Blvd. S. does not have accessible units.
Does 5613 Escondida Blvd. S. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5613 Escondida Blvd. S. does not have units with dishwashers.
