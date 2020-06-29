5610 KELLY DRIVE N

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Welcome to this wonderful 3 bed 1 bath home. Nestled in a nice neighborhood centrally located in St. Petersburg. The Edgemoor neighborhood is a great location for commuting, shopping, and restaurants. Cross streets are 9th St N and 62nd Ave N. The home itself is roughly 975 square feet and has some great features. A very large kitchen and bar top seating area, an interior laundry room with W/D hookups, fresh paint, wood flooring, and great natural light. The exterior of the home offers two porch decks, a covered patio with entertainment options, and a fully fenced vinyl perimeter.