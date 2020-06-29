All apartments in St. Petersburg
5610 KELLY DRIVE N
Last updated January 20 2020 at 11:07 PM

5610 KELLY DRIVE N

5610 Kelly Drive North · No Longer Available
Location

5610 Kelly Drive North, St. Petersburg, FL 33703
Edgemoor

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Welcome to this wonderful 3 bed 1 bath home. Nestled in a nice neighborhood centrally located in St. Petersburg. The Edgemoor neighborhood is a great location for commuting, shopping, and restaurants. Cross streets are 9th St N and 62nd Ave N. The home itself is roughly 975 square feet and has some great features. A very large kitchen and bar top seating area, an interior laundry room with W/D hookups, fresh paint, wood flooring, and great natural light. The exterior of the home offers two porch decks, a covered patio with entertainment options, and a fully fenced vinyl perimeter.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5610 KELLY DRIVE N have any available units?
5610 KELLY DRIVE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 5610 KELLY DRIVE N have?
Some of 5610 KELLY DRIVE N's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5610 KELLY DRIVE N currently offering any rent specials?
5610 KELLY DRIVE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5610 KELLY DRIVE N pet-friendly?
No, 5610 KELLY DRIVE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 5610 KELLY DRIVE N offer parking?
Yes, 5610 KELLY DRIVE N offers parking.
Does 5610 KELLY DRIVE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5610 KELLY DRIVE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5610 KELLY DRIVE N have a pool?
No, 5610 KELLY DRIVE N does not have a pool.
Does 5610 KELLY DRIVE N have accessible units?
No, 5610 KELLY DRIVE N does not have accessible units.
Does 5610 KELLY DRIVE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5610 KELLY DRIVE N has units with dishwashers.

