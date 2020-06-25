All apartments in St. Petersburg
5532 LA PUERTA DEL SOL BOULEVARD
5532 LA PUERTA DEL SOL BOULEVARD

5532 Puerta Del Sol Blvd S · No Longer Available
Location

5532 Puerta Del Sol Blvd S, St. Petersburg, FL 33715
Isla Del Sol

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Welcome to paradise in this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, unfurnished, annual rental.This property is located in the lovely La Puerta community with the pool and hot tub on the the beautiful bay. The unit has an open floor plan with a dining area and great room. There is Red Oak wood flooring throughout the property and tile on the lanai. The master bedroom has a built in closet and a very large area for all the furnishings. The second bedroom has a view of the golf course and access to the lanai.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5532 LA PUERTA DEL SOL BOULEVARD have any available units?
5532 LA PUERTA DEL SOL BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 5532 LA PUERTA DEL SOL BOULEVARD have?
Some of 5532 LA PUERTA DEL SOL BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5532 LA PUERTA DEL SOL BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
5532 LA PUERTA DEL SOL BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5532 LA PUERTA DEL SOL BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 5532 LA PUERTA DEL SOL BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 5532 LA PUERTA DEL SOL BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 5532 LA PUERTA DEL SOL BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 5532 LA PUERTA DEL SOL BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5532 LA PUERTA DEL SOL BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5532 LA PUERTA DEL SOL BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 5532 LA PUERTA DEL SOL BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 5532 LA PUERTA DEL SOL BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 5532 LA PUERTA DEL SOL BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 5532 LA PUERTA DEL SOL BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5532 LA PUERTA DEL SOL BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
