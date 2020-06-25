5532 LA PUERTA DEL SOL BOULEVARD

Amenities
Welcome to paradise in this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, unfurnished, annual rental.This property is located in the lovely La Puerta community with the pool and hot tub on the the beautiful bay. The unit has an open floor plan with a dining area and great room. There is Red Oak wood flooring throughout the property and tile on the lanai. The master bedroom has a built in closet and a very large area for all the furnishings. The second bedroom has a view of the golf course and access to the lanai.