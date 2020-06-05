551 52nd Ter N

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage media room

AVAILABLE JUNE 2020 THRU JANUARY 2021! Beautifully FULLY FURNISHED townhome is located in newly built gated community of Colonnade. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath offers a gorgeous clubhouse and pool view, open floor concept with 9ft ceilings, attached 2-car garage and lovely designer touches throughout. The kitchen features an all stainless steel appliance package, granite countertops, custom maple wood cabinetry and breakfast bar. The master suite is quite spacious, with a large walk-in closet, en-suite bath with double vanities and glass enclosed shower. Colonnade features a sparkling pool with shaded cabanas, neighborhood park and beautiful ponds throughout. Colonnade is located in Saint Petersburg, Florida just three miles from Downtown St. Pete and is within walking distance of restaurants, shopping and great entertainment. Only minutes from the USF St. Petersburg campus, the Dali Museum, the Mahaffey Theater and the beautiful area beaches. Water, sewer and full size washer and dryer included. 7 to 9 MONTH LEASE PREFERRED. To see this terrific find, please call Listing Agent Gary Simon at 813-767-4959 today!