Last updated May 22 2020 at 7:27 AM

551 52nd Ter N

551 52nd Terrace North · (813) 767-4959
Location

551 52nd Terrace North, St. Petersburg, FL 33703

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1885 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
media room
AVAILABLE JUNE 2020 THRU JANUARY 2021! Beautifully FULLY FURNISHED townhome is located in newly built gated community of Colonnade. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath offers a gorgeous clubhouse and pool view, open floor concept with 9ft ceilings, attached 2-car garage and lovely designer touches throughout. The kitchen features an all stainless steel appliance package, granite countertops, custom maple wood cabinetry and breakfast bar. The master suite is quite spacious, with a large walk-in closet, en-suite bath with double vanities and glass enclosed shower. Colonnade features a sparkling pool with shaded cabanas, neighborhood park and beautiful ponds throughout. Colonnade is located in Saint Petersburg, Florida just three miles from Downtown St. Pete and is within walking distance of restaurants, shopping and great entertainment. Only minutes from the USF St. Petersburg campus, the Dali Museum, the Mahaffey Theater and the beautiful area beaches. Water, sewer and full size washer and dryer included. 7 to 9 MONTH LEASE PREFERRED. To see this terrific find, please call Listing Agent Gary Simon at 813-767-4959 today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 551 52nd Ter N have any available units?
551 52nd Ter N has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 551 52nd Ter N have?
Some of 551 52nd Ter N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 551 52nd Ter N currently offering any rent specials?
551 52nd Ter N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 551 52nd Ter N pet-friendly?
No, 551 52nd Ter N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 551 52nd Ter N offer parking?
Yes, 551 52nd Ter N does offer parking.
Does 551 52nd Ter N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 551 52nd Ter N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 551 52nd Ter N have a pool?
Yes, 551 52nd Ter N has a pool.
Does 551 52nd Ter N have accessible units?
No, 551 52nd Ter N does not have accessible units.
Does 551 52nd Ter N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 551 52nd Ter N has units with dishwashers.
