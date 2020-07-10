All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated July 12 2019 at 1:53 PM

5455 21st Way S

5455 21st Way South · No Longer Available
Location

5455 21st Way South, St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Greater Pinellas Point

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/12de5ee066 ---- Nice! Experience condo living in the Enclave. Many amenities including a community pool. This unit has a screened in patio for your outdoor enjoyment. Just minutes off of I-275 and the Skyway Bridge and so close to shopping and the beautiful white sand beaches of St Pete Beach. There is a one time Association application and fee. After approval from landlord and HOA), one month rent, a $900 security deposit, and a one time $295 admin fee moves you in. Schedule a showing and apply at allcountysuncoast.com. 2 Baths Central Heat/Air Close To Busline Close To Shopping Community Pool Gated Community On Site Laundry Facility Screen Porch Two Bedroom

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5455 21st Way S have any available units?
5455 21st Way S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 5455 21st Way S have?
Some of 5455 21st Way S's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5455 21st Way S currently offering any rent specials?
5455 21st Way S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5455 21st Way S pet-friendly?
No, 5455 21st Way S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 5455 21st Way S offer parking?
No, 5455 21st Way S does not offer parking.
Does 5455 21st Way S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5455 21st Way S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5455 21st Way S have a pool?
Yes, 5455 21st Way S has a pool.
Does 5455 21st Way S have accessible units?
No, 5455 21st Way S does not have accessible units.
Does 5455 21st Way S have units with dishwashers?
No, 5455 21st Way S does not have units with dishwashers.

