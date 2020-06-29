5425 21ST WAY S

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher gym pool playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 clubhouse gym on-site laundry playground pool

Welcome to the Enclave at Sabal Pointe! Brand new flooring and paint throughout this one bedroom unit on the second floor. Kitchen overlooks the living room. Large closets for extra storage space. Screened in porch for your entertainment. Water, sewer, trash included in rent. The community features two pools, a laundry facility, fitness center, playground and clubhouse. WE ARE NOT THE MANAGEMENT COMPANY IN THIS OFFERING. We are assisting only in the showing of the unit. We make no claims to the understanding of the process or costs associated with the condominium association for leasing. Section 8 vouchers not accepted.