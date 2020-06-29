All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated November 6 2019 at 6:33 AM

5425 21ST WAY S

5425 21st Way South · No Longer Available
Location

5425 21st Way South, St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Greater Pinellas Point

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
Welcome to the Enclave at Sabal Pointe! Brand new flooring and paint throughout this one bedroom unit on the second floor. Kitchen overlooks the living room. Large closets for extra storage space. Screened in porch for your entertainment. Water, sewer, trash included in rent. The community features two pools, a laundry facility, fitness center, playground and clubhouse. WE ARE NOT THE MANAGEMENT COMPANY IN THIS OFFERING. We are assisting only in the showing of the unit. We make no claims to the understanding of the process or costs associated with the condominium association for leasing. Section 8 vouchers not accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5425 21ST WAY S have any available units?
5425 21ST WAY S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 5425 21ST WAY S have?
Some of 5425 21ST WAY S's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5425 21ST WAY S currently offering any rent specials?
5425 21ST WAY S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5425 21ST WAY S pet-friendly?
No, 5425 21ST WAY S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 5425 21ST WAY S offer parking?
No, 5425 21ST WAY S does not offer parking.
Does 5425 21ST WAY S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5425 21ST WAY S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5425 21ST WAY S have a pool?
Yes, 5425 21ST WAY S has a pool.
Does 5425 21ST WAY S have accessible units?
No, 5425 21ST WAY S does not have accessible units.
Does 5425 21ST WAY S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5425 21ST WAY S has units with dishwashers.

