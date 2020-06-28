All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated October 31 2019 at 10:57 AM

536 19TH AVENUE NE

536 19th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

536 19th Avenue Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Historic Old Northeast

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
key fob access
Live in Old NE in a beautiful, completely renovated home... The 2016 remodel on this 2 bed, 2 bath home left no square inch untouched! Walk into an expansive & airy living room, complete w/marble fireplace surround, gas woodless fireplace, custom built-ins & shelving, LED lighting & surround sound. A cozy dining room leads out through hurricane rated sliders to the beautiful screened in porch. A great entertaining bar provides seating for your guests in the custom kitchen, featuring quartz counter tops, soft close cabinets, wine refrigerator, pantry, & high end stainless steel appliances w/natural gas range. Continue down the private hallway to the guest room with Queen sized Murphy bed, desk, & custom closet. Guest bath has a beautiful stone shower, & storage vanity w/custom marble counter tops. At the other end of the hall is the Master Retreat, complete w/a luxurious bathroom w/double vanity & marble finishes & tub/shower. Custom walk in closet has plenty of storage for all your clothes, & master bedroom is large enough for the biggest King bed, plus additional furniture. Corner glass windows allow for tons of natural light but lots of privacy with view of back yard. Other amenities include an indoor laundry room with washer/dryer, 1car vaulted garage, whole house filtration system/water softener, tankless hot water heater, security system & keyless entry, & well irrigation. Lawn maintenance & pest control are included! Don't miss your chance to be close to downtown St. Pete in this beautiful home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 536 19TH AVENUE NE have any available units?
536 19TH AVENUE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 536 19TH AVENUE NE have?
Some of 536 19TH AVENUE NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 536 19TH AVENUE NE currently offering any rent specials?
536 19TH AVENUE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 536 19TH AVENUE NE pet-friendly?
No, 536 19TH AVENUE NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 536 19TH AVENUE NE offer parking?
Yes, 536 19TH AVENUE NE offers parking.
Does 536 19TH AVENUE NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 536 19TH AVENUE NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 536 19TH AVENUE NE have a pool?
No, 536 19TH AVENUE NE does not have a pool.
Does 536 19TH AVENUE NE have accessible units?
No, 536 19TH AVENUE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 536 19TH AVENUE NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 536 19TH AVENUE NE has units with dishwashers.
