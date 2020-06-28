536 19TH AVENUE NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage key fob access

Live in Old NE in a beautiful, completely renovated home... The 2016 remodel on this 2 bed, 2 bath home left no square inch untouched! Walk into an expansive & airy living room, complete w/marble fireplace surround, gas woodless fireplace, custom built-ins & shelving, LED lighting & surround sound. A cozy dining room leads out through hurricane rated sliders to the beautiful screened in porch. A great entertaining bar provides seating for your guests in the custom kitchen, featuring quartz counter tops, soft close cabinets, wine refrigerator, pantry, & high end stainless steel appliances w/natural gas range. Continue down the private hallway to the guest room with Queen sized Murphy bed, desk, & custom closet. Guest bath has a beautiful stone shower, & storage vanity w/custom marble counter tops. At the other end of the hall is the Master Retreat, complete w/a luxurious bathroom w/double vanity & marble finishes & tub/shower. Custom walk in closet has plenty of storage for all your clothes, & master bedroom is large enough for the biggest King bed, plus additional furniture. Corner glass windows allow for tons of natural light but lots of privacy with view of back yard. Other amenities include an indoor laundry room with washer/dryer, 1car vaulted garage, whole house filtration system/water softener, tankless hot water heater, security system & keyless entry, & well irrigation. Lawn maintenance & pest control are included! Don't miss your chance to be close to downtown St. Pete in this beautiful home!