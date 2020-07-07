All apartments in St. Petersburg
5327 19TH AVENUE N
Last updated April 21 2020 at 5:15 AM

5327 19TH AVENUE N

5327 19th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

5327 19th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710
Disston Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath 1 Car Garage. Freshly painted inside and out. Single Family Home, Comfortable updated kitchen with newer appliances, large updated bathroom, Florida room not included in square footage, terrazzo floor, fenced-in yard, half bath in garage, washer and dryer, patio. NO SMOKERS, Pet Friendly $50 application fee each adult over 18. $125 processing fee at the time of acceptance and renewal or termination of the lease. Pet privilege Fee amount determined after completion of pet screening online at tenant expense.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5327 19TH AVENUE N have any available units?
5327 19TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 5327 19TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 5327 19TH AVENUE N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5327 19TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
5327 19TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5327 19TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
Yes, 5327 19TH AVENUE N is pet friendly.
Does 5327 19TH AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 5327 19TH AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 5327 19TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5327 19TH AVENUE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5327 19TH AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 5327 19TH AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 5327 19TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 5327 19TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 5327 19TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5327 19TH AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.

