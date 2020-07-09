5290 32nd Ave N

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d325aa405f ---- Brentwood Heights has a Classic and Spacious 3/2 in St. Petersburg!! Covered and large front porch meant to enjoy with a circular drive. Bright and spacious living room with unique built in accents to compliment any dï¿½cor. Large picturesque windows allow natural sunlight into the home with this open floor plan. Charming kitchen with traditional cooktop stove and oven, with plenty of cupboard and counter space for the chef in the family. Split bedroom floor plan, 2 bedrooms share a hallway full bathroom. One of the bedrooms could be converted into an office for the telecommuter of the home. Master bedroom located just off the kitchen with an abundant sitting area with a full bedroom set and still plenty of space to spare!! Enjoy the master bathroom for additional comfort and privacy. Beautiful French doors lead to the gorgeous brick back patio just waiting for the family gatherings with mature lush landscaping and shade trees. Another separate patio meant to relax upon or use as your garden area. Attached 2 car garage with a circular drive. Moments away from several local area parks, not to mention tons of local and chain restaurants. Area beaches are not far from the home as well as the local attractions St. Petersburg is known. Available 10/7/2019. Carpet Ceramic Tile Dogs Ok Medium 36 60 Dogs Ok Small16 35 Dogs Ok Very Small Under 35lbs Garage Pet Restrictions Pets Allowed Uncovered Patio Vaulted Ceilings Washer/Dryer In Unit