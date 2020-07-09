All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

5290 32nd Ave N

5290 32nd Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

5290 32nd Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710
Disston Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d325aa405f ---- Brentwood Heights has a Classic and Spacious 3/2 in St. Petersburg!! Covered and large front porch meant to enjoy with a circular drive. Bright and spacious living room with unique built in accents to compliment any d&iuml;&iquest;&frac12;cor. Large picturesque windows allow natural sunlight into the home with this open floor plan. Charming kitchen with traditional cooktop stove and oven, with plenty of cupboard and counter space for the chef in the family. Split bedroom floor plan, 2 bedrooms share a hallway full bathroom. One of the bedrooms could be converted into an office for the telecommuter of the home. Master bedroom located just off the kitchen with an abundant sitting area with a full bedroom set and still plenty of space to spare!! Enjoy the master bathroom for additional comfort and privacy. Beautiful French doors lead to the gorgeous brick back patio just waiting for the family gatherings with mature lush landscaping and shade trees. Another separate patio meant to relax upon or use as your garden area. Attached 2 car garage with a circular drive. Moments away from several local area parks, not to mention tons of local and chain restaurants. Area beaches are not far from the home as well as the local attractions St. Petersburg is known. Available 10/7/2019. Carpet Ceramic Tile Dogs Ok Medium 36 60 Dogs Ok Small16 35 Dogs Ok Very Small Under 35lbs Garage Pet Restrictions Pets Allowed Uncovered Patio Vaulted Ceilings Washer/Dryer In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5290 32nd Ave N have any available units?
5290 32nd Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 5290 32nd Ave N have?
Some of 5290 32nd Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5290 32nd Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
5290 32nd Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5290 32nd Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 5290 32nd Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 5290 32nd Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 5290 32nd Ave N offers parking.
Does 5290 32nd Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5290 32nd Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5290 32nd Ave N have a pool?
No, 5290 32nd Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 5290 32nd Ave N have accessible units?
No, 5290 32nd Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 5290 32nd Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 5290 32nd Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.

