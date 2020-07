528 S 26th Avenue

Amenities

Located 5 minutes from Interstate 10 (EXIT 112). PERFECT FOR A CONSTRUCTION COMPANY.This 3500-4000 SQ FT PRIVATE LIVING area that will be available between November 1-15, for a month to month lease with a minimum. 8 Bedrooms that can sleep 16 people, there are 5 full bathrooms and 3 half bathrooms. INCLUDED: living/TV area, Kitchen/Dining area, small office or single room, private entrance, parking. Possible staging area available for additional cost. THIS IS NOT AN OFFER TO RENT INDIVIDUAL ROOMS. PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT UNLESS YOU ARE COMPANY AND ARE PREPARED TO RENT THE ENTIRE SPACE. DEPOSIT REQUIRED. MORE SPACE MAY BE AVAILABLE IF NEEDED FOR ADDITIONAL COST.